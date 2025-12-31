Team Canada Officially Unveils Olympic Roster

Team Canada has officially unveiled its 25-man roster for the rapidly approaching 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics.

Six players were previously named to the initial roster over the summer. Of these six, five were forwards including NHL legend Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche), Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers), Sam Reinhart (Florida Panthers), and Brayden Point (Tampa Bay Lightning). Cale Maker (Colorado Avalanche) was the only defenseman named in the original six players.

Crosby will be up for his third Olympic gold medal.

The announcement of the remaining 19 players was made live on TSN on Dec. 31, ahead of the new year.

Team Canada Officially Unveils Remaining 19 Players for Milan Winter Olympics Roster

This is the first time NHL players will participate in the Olympics since 2014 in Sochi, Russia. The men's tournament is scheduled to begin on Feb. 11, with the gold-medal game on Feb. 22. All final rosters for all countries are due on Dec. 31.

Noteworthy players from the new 19 named include youngster Macklin Celebrini and fellow forward Mitch Marner.

The full roster has been released on X by Hockey Canada, and can also be found on the updated Hockey Canada roster page.

Forwards Anthony Cirelli (Tampa Bay), Brandon Hagel (Tampa Bay), Brad Marchand (Florida), Marner (Vegas) and Mark Stone (Vegas) are all returners.

This will be Olympic debut selections for both Marchand and Celebrini.

Celebrini, only 19, already sits third in league scoring and is one of six additions to the group that won the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament last February. He is one of a mere two players on Canada's roster born in the year 2000 or later — the youngest on the roster by nearly five full years.

The young center has scored 21 goals for the San Jose Sharks and being drafted by them at No. 1 overall in 2024.

Mack’s heading to Italy! 🇨🇦



Macklin Celebrini has been named to Team Canada for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Marner has tallied 40 points (nine goals, 31 assists) this season with the Vegas Golden Knights after being traded by the Toronto Maple Leafs in July, 2025.

Drew Doughty, Thomas Harley, Josh Morrissey, Colton Parayko, Travis Sanheim, Shea Theodore and Devon Toews are the other defensemen listed on the roster in addition to Makar.

Jordan Binnington, Darcy Kuemper and Logan Thompson were named as the three goaltenders.

Missing from the roster is rookie defenseman Matthew Schaefer of the New York Islanders. At only 18, he was previously rumored to have been heavily considered for a spot on the roster. Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard — who is in the midst of returning from a shoulder injury — was also not listed.

Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) during the first period against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena.

Canada plays its first game at the Olympics on Feb. 12 against Czechia. Team Canada won gold the last time the men's Olympic ice hockey tournament included NHL players, in the previously referenced 2014, where they were captained by Crosby. Per recent developments, all players will be mandated to wear neck guards and games are to take place at the Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.

Between all 25 players, they have won 22 Stanley Cups and eight IIHF World Championship titles. 19 of these players were on Canada's squad at the NHL 4 Nations Face Off in February 2025, which the Canadians won.

