Report: Finland Next Stop For NHL's Global Series

The announcement that Germany will host the next NHL Global Series already has international hockey fans excited for the games. But while the Germans were unsure who to support ahead of the scheduled games between the Ottawa Senators and the Chicago Blackhawks, some fans had something else to ponder.

With the NHL rarely having matches outside North America, fans across Europe were wondering if their country would be the next stop for the Global Series. With powerhouses like Sweden, Russia and Finland having strong representation in the league, many believed that one of these nations might be the answer.

And according to the Fourth Period's David Pagnotta, the fans weren't far from the mark. The hockey insider tweeted that he has gotten some reports suggesting Finland could be the next nation to host NHL hockey.

Familiar Territory for NHL

"With today’s NHL Global Series announcement (Ottawa/Chicago in Düsseldorf, Germany, Dec 18-20), I’m hearing there will be another announcement in the near future of additional games in Finland—likely set for November," Pagnotta explained. This doesn't come as much surprise to NHL fans.

With today’s NHL Global Series announcement (Ottawa/Chicago in Düsseldorf, Germany Dec 18-20), I’m hearing there will be another announcement in the near future of additional games in Finland - likely set for November. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) March 13, 2026

Some of the league's biggest superstars and franchise icons have hailed from Finland. This includes five-time Stanley Cup winner and Edmonton legend Jari Kurri, and current Florida Panthers captain and two-time championship winner Aleksander Barkov.

So for the NHL, this would be entirely familiar territory with a well-established fan base, having already played 19 games in the country. This includes 9 regular-season games and 10 exhibition matchups, with the Florida Panthers sweeping the Dallas Stars in November 2024 at Nokia Arena in Tampere.

Pagnotta's report suggests that the league continue its commitment to bringing regular-season hockey to European markets. And while the NHL has not confirmed specific teams, dates, or cities for the reported Finnish games, the record suggests that they can announce this at a later date.

Strong Showing For Finland

The past Global Series games featured strong Finnish player representation from both teams. The Panthers brought captain Barkov along with Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, and Niko Mikkola. The Stars countered with their Finnish Mafia trio of Roope Hintz, Miro Heiskanen, and Esa Lindell.

Finnish players have made their mark across the NHL. The league has featured 264 Finnish nationals in its all-time history, including legends like Teemu Selänne and Jari Kurri. Additionally, Finland's presence in the NHL has remained at five percent or higher in five of the past six seasons.

Strategic European Push

The NHL's international strategy continues expanding beyond traditional markets. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly spoke about the league's commitment to Germany when announcing the Senators-Blackhawks series, calling it a critical next chapter for NHL growth in Europe.

The @NHL and @NHLPA today announced details of their joint long-term international growth strategy in Germany, which includes 2026 #NHLGlobalSeries Germany featuring the @Senators and @NHLBlackhawks (Dec. 18 & Dec. 20).



Details: https://t.co/BEIyt7TW4q pic.twitter.com/EyPqWfkB0W — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) March 13, 2026

"Our deepened commitment to Germany as an important hockey country marks a critical next chapter for the NHL," Daly said.

The league intends to strengthen its presence through major events and grassroots initiatives across European markets. Finland represents another natural fit for the league's expansion plans, given the country's hockey tradition and strong fan base. The reported November timing would place the games early in the 2026-2027 season, continuing the pattern established in recent years.

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