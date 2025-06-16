Panthers, Stars Headline Finland’s First Players for 2026 Olympic Games
The Dallas Stars and Florida Panthers are the two teams in the NHL most influenced by the country of Finland. Each team has multiple Finnish players on their roster, and that connection amongst the Fins has led success for both franchises.
Which is why it’s no surprise that a pair of players from both the Panthers and Stars headline the first six players Finland selected for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy. Multiple participating nations revealed the start of their rosters, and Finland’s is one of the most exciting group.
Dallas Stars forward Mikko Rantanen and defender Miro Heiskanen team up with Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov and center Anton Lundell as four of the first six players on Team Finland. They are joined by Carolina Hurricanes superstar Sebastian Aho and Nashville Predators goaltender Jude Saros to form the base for a hopeful gold medal in Milano Cortiva.
Finland is hoping they can build off of their performance at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Despite being a heavy underdog at the event, they put up an admirable performance. They failed to record a victory, but they should be in a much better position at the international event in Italy. At the Olympics, they are a contender to claim a medal, especially if their roster arrives healthy.
The rest of the roster will be revealed in the coming months. Expect to see a few more players from both the Stars and Panthers, like Mikael Granlund, Esa Lindell, and Eetu Luostarinen. The goal is to have one of the most complete and efficient lineups at the Olympics.
