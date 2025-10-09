Avalanche Unlikely To Retain Star Forward
Martin Necas is currently in the final year of a two-year, $13 million deal, carrying an average annual value (AAV) of $6.5 million. But with the Colorado Avalanche needing to sign Cale Makar to a new contract, even with the salary cap expected to rise next year, it is likely that he gets traded, either at the Trade Deadline or before the beginning of next season.
Makar, who is a Stanley Cup Champion, Conn Smythe winner and has a Norris Trophy, is set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2027, and is likely to sign a deal upwards of the $15-$17-million range. It's also conceivable that Necas isn't going to accept a deal worth less than $9-million.
“I’d be stunned if he even finishes the season with the Avalanche, let alone extends in Colorado,” a longtime NHL pro scout told RG.
Necas could be kept beyond the trade deadline, as an option to help the team out in the playoffs, and then traded during the offseason. But, so long as he doesn't sign an extension with the Avalanche, it appears likely that he will be dealt and then sign an extension elsewhere.
Of course, it could be perceived just as noise and rumors, but so long as an extension isn't in place, or speculation about one being discussed isn't out in the media, the idea that a trade is on the horizon takes on a life of its own. Both sides are interested in getting something done, but with Jack Drury, Joel Kiviranta, Victor Olofsson, Gavin Brindley, and Zakhar Bardakov needing contracts on July 1, 2027 and a couple of defenseman in Sam Malinski and Brent Burns up for a new deal on the same date, there are a lot of players that will need to be mindful with their money.
“There’s so much stuff I see out there that’s not true. What else can I do about it? Nothing really, right? It sucks to hear these things, but you know inside of you what the truth is, and you don’t have to prove it to anyone," Necas said.
As with any player who is set for a big extension, it's not always easy to continue playing through it all, and with the league's top defenseman very likely to take priority, if there isn't enough money in the pot, the plan has got to be to retain who is most important, with respect to maintaining the depth throughout the lineup.
