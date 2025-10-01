Former Avalanche Stanley Cup Champion Retires After 18 Seasons
Colorado Avalanche legend Erik Johnson, the first overall pick in the 2006 NHL Draft, is hanging up his skates after nearly two decades in the league. Over the course of his career, Johnson established himself as a reliable, durable defenseman who could log heavy minutes against top competition while providing leadership and stability in the locker room.
“After 18 incredible years in the NHL, I am retiring with a heart full of gratitude,” said Johnson. “To the St. Louis Blues, Buffalo Sabres, Philadelphia Flyers and most of all the Colorado Avalanche: thank you for the opportunities and memories, especially the 2022 Stanley Cup. To my teammates, coaches, and staff: your support, camaraderie, and dedication shaped my career. To the fans: your passion made every moment unforgettable. To my family and friends: your unconditional love and support carried me through. Hockey has been my life, and I’m grateful for every second. I’m excited for what’s next and will always cherish this journey.”
Johnson spent the majority of his career with the Avalanche, where he became a cornerstone of the team's defense and helped guide the franchise back to contention. His crowning moment came in 2022, when he hoisted the Stanley Cup with Colorado, cementing his place as one of the most respected veterans of his era.
Drafted first overall in 2007 by the St. Louis Blues, the Bloomington, Minnesota, native made his NHL debut in the 2007-08 season, quickly emerging as a key piece of their blue line. After four seasons in St. Louis, he was traded to Colorado in a blockbuster deal in 2011 that would define the prime of his career. With the Avalanche, Johnson appeared in over 700 games, becoming one of the longest-tenured players in franchise history.
While never known for flashy offensive numbers, Johnson was a steady contributor throughout his career, finishing with 348 points across 1,023 games. His size, skating ability and poise under pressure made him a dependable presence on the back end, and his leadership was highly valued in every locker room he entered.
In the later stages of his career, Johnson took on the role of veteran mentor, helping guide younger defensemen while continuing to contribute in a shutdown capacity. He concluded his playing days with brief stints in Buffalo and Philadelphia, where he brought experience and professionalism to rebuilding rosters. Johnson returned to Colorado in a trade-deadline deal with the Flyers, allowing him to finish his career with the team he spent 14 years with while contributing to their late-season playoff push.
With his retirement, one of the league’s most enduring defensemen steps away from the game, leaving behind a legacy of consistency, leadership and championship success. Johnson’s 18-season career, highlighted by a No. 1 draft selection and a Stanley Cup ring, stands as a testament to his longevity and impact in the NHL.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!