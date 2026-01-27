Avalanche’s Brock Nelson Heating Up at the Perfect Time

Colorado Avalanche forward Brock Nelson is playing his best hockey at the most opportune time. With just a couple of weeks before the 2026 Winter Olympics, Nelson — who’s a member of Team USA — has put his campaign into hyperdrive.

Over his last 26 games, he’s scored 21 goals, the most among American-born players since Nov. 29 of last year. Nelson’s most recent spectacular performance came on Jan. 25 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, when he scored not one, not two, but three goals in the Avalanche’s 4-1 victory.

It was an effort that perfectly encapsulated the past two months of hockey for Nelson: unmatched confidence paired with dominant scoring. It’s a lethal combination — one Nelson hopes he can continue with Team USA.

Brock Nelson has the most goals among American-born players since November 29 with 21! 🔥



Top Plays presented by @Enterprise pic.twitter.com/i80PFvcpGF — NHL (@NHL) January 26, 2026

“If I knew how to bottle it up [I would], but I think it’s just trying to just play, not really think about it too much,” Nelson said in regard to his recent play after the game against Toronto. “Go out there and read and react on the play, find your space, find your openings and never pass up your shot.”

Avalanche, Team USA Reap Benefits of Nelson’s Surge

Feb 17, 2025; Boston, MA, USA; [Imagn Images direct customers only] Team USA forward Brock Nelson (29) shoots the puck wide of Team Sweden goalie Samuel Ersson (30) during the third period in a 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey game at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Never pass up your shot.

It’s a creed Nelson has taken to heart over the past two months. With that philosophy, he’s led the NHL in goals per game since the end of November and has helped the Avalanche continue to impose their will on the rest of the league.

Team USA surely hopes that this same Nelson shows up in Milan in a couple of weeks. Nelson probably hopes so, too, especially after his lackluster performance for the United States at last year’s 4 Nations Face-Off. In four games, he failed to record a point.

It was the first time the then-33-year-old had competed for his home nation since the 2015 IIHF World Championships in the Czech Republic — where the Americans earned the bronze medal — and Nelson called it an experience he’ll always remember. Still, with the U.S. falling short of the Canadians and with Nelson not making a mark in the box score, it’s safe to assume he’s yearning to contribute at a high level in Italy in February.

Should he keep playing like this, there’s no doubt in anybody’s mind that’s exactly what he’ll do. Team USA lacks the potent goal-scoring the Canadians — who feature elite forward depth with Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, Macklin Celebrini and others — possess and will need somebody to step up and take charge. Nelson, the best American goal-scorer of the past two months, seems like the perfect candidate.

