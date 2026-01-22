Red Wings’ Patrick Kane on Cusp of American Hockey History

On Jan. 8, Detroit Red Wings right wing Patrick Kane scored the 500th goal of his NHL career. It was a momentous occasion that brought back to the surface just how prolific a player Kane has been throughout his time in the league. All the stops were pulled out to celebrate the feat, and now those same stops are on the verge of being pulled out again.

Kane, a native of Buffalo, ranks second behind only Mike Modano for most career points by an American-born player — but not for long. With 1,372 career points, Kane requires just three more to secure his spot in American hockey immortality.

For weeks, Kane has been close to surpassing Modano’s mark but hasn’t been able to fully close the gap. Now that the distance is a mere three points, however, Kane can etch his name into NHL history any day now.

Another Milestone Within Reach

Jan 8, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings right wing Patrick Kane (88) gets set during a face off in the second period against the Vancouver Canucks at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Kane’s next shot at passing Modano will come tonight against the Minnesota Wild. Minnesota, just like the Red Wings, is in the middle of a fierce playoff hunt alongside other serious contenders for the Stanley Cup. Additionally, the team employs several high-end defensemen, like Quinn Hughes — who was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks in December — that will make notching the necessary three points difficult for the veteran Kane.

Should he not be able to find the box score enough in St. Paul, he’ll obviously have plenty of other opportunities down the line the rest of the season. Of course, Kane probably wants to accomplish this goal before the league breaks for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in February, which means he has seven games to get it done. Included in that batch are several tough matchups against the Colorado Avalanche, the NHL’s best team, as well as the Washington Capitals, another of the Eastern Conference’s top squads. Many of those games, including tonight’s bout at Minnesota, will be on national television, so anybody and everybody who wishes to see Kane become America’s best scorer will have the chance.

Kane Is Still a Star

Even at 38 years old, Kane still has the chops to compete with the best the NHL has to offer. Despite missing some time in mid-December due to an injury, the veteran forward has still amassed 29 points — eight goals and 21 assists — through 36 games. His most prolific night on the ice came just a couple of weeks ago in the team’s 5-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 8, which delivered Kane his 500th career goal.

