Avalanche’s Brock Nelson Rising to the Occasion at Olympics

Colorado Avanche center Brock Nelson essentially had a hat trick in Team USA’s 5-1 thumping of Latvia on Feb. 12. While the official box score only records two goals for the Colorado Avalanche center, but in reality, Nelson scored three. In fact, he almost had four.

With 8:25 to go in the first period, the score tied at one, Nelson tipped in a shot from Minnesota Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes. As the celebration on the Team USA bench was commencing, the Latvia bench decided to challenge the call for goaltender interference. The referees ruled that JT Miller had interfered with Latvia goaltender Elvis Merzlikins, and the goal didn’t count. This came just minutes after a previous U.S. score was taken off the board due to the play being ruled offsides. The player who was offsides? Nelson.

To make matters even weirder for the 34-year-old from Minnesota, Nelson also hit the post early in the first period. Time after time, he was denied. But sometimes patience pays off, and eventually Nelson would reap the benefits of that wondrous virtue.

Early Setbacks Set the Stage for a Breakthrough

Feb 12, 2026; Milan, Italy; Brock Nelson of United States scores their second goal against Latvia in men's ice hockey group C play during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.

Nelson’s inclusion on the Team USA roster was once a doubtful enterprise. He didn’t have all that fantastic of a first year in Colorado, and he struggled at the 4 Nations Face-Off last season. But after roaring out to a 49-point start to his 2025-26 campaign, the brass in charge of Team USA were left with no choice; Nelson had to make the trip to Milan.

That decision paid off once the second period of the team’s game against Latvia commenced. It was clear from the opening faceoff of the frame that the U.S., with its experienced NHL talent and depth, was just one step faster than the Latvians. Nelson took full advantage of that fact, scoring the Americans’ second goal of the game halfway through the period.

After Tage Thompson scored on the power play toward the end of the second, Nelson came up big again. With the Latvians exhausted after several long shifts, Nelson toyed with his opponent as he swiftly maneuvered his way through the defense and to the net front. It was there that he once again bested Merzlikins, giving the U.S. a 4-1 advantage.

“Pretty crazy,” Nelson said in regard to his thoughts on playing for Team USA at the Olympics. “I mean, just an unbelievable experience, and trying to soak it all in.”

Nelson carries the weight of several Olympic relatives on his shoulders. His great-uncle Gordon Christian was a silver medalist in 1956. Roger Christian and Bill Christian, Nelson’s great-uncle and grandfather, respectively, won the gold medal in 1960. His most notable Olympic relative is his uncle Dave Christian, who was a member of the U.S. team that won gold in 1980.

BROCK NELSON BLEEDS RED, WHITE, AND BLUE 👀🇺🇸



THIRD-GENERATION OLYMPIC GOAL SCORER FOR TEAM USA pic.twitter.com/C1xwzDjvIa — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 12, 2026

To say that he carried the mantle well for his family would be an understatement. Even after three chances, the hit post, the offsides and the disallowed goal, went past him and seemed to go away forever, he stuck with it and continued to fight. No matter how tough the waters got, Nelson kept rowing the boat. Eventually, everything cleared up, and that’s when he struck.

“You never really know how many looks you’re going to get, so you have that happen, and you’re like, ‘Oh, man. Maybe just not tonight,’” Nelson said. “Just try to stick with it. All the guys were positive, for sure.”

A Family Legacy Meets an Olympic Opportunity

Feb 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Brock Nelson (11) before the game against the San Jose Sharks at Ball Arena.

Should Nelson continue to play this well, the U.S.’s chances of taking home the gold increase exponentially. It just adds to the amazing depth the team already employs.

His continued stellar performance would also be symbolic of the rise, fall and rise once again of U.S. hockey at the Olympics. His uncle, Dave Christian, was on the team that last won gold for the United States at this event. Wouldn’t it be poetic if Nelson were to bring his home country back to the promised land?

Nelson’s next chance to further his Olympic legacy will come Feb. 14, when the United States plays Denmark at 3:10 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on USA Network and Peacock.

