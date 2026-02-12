Team USA Starts Olympics With Four-Goal Win Over Latvia

Fly high free bird, the United States men's ice hockey team catapulted to a dominant 5-1 win over Latvia in their debut at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

The second period saw a whopping 32 shots on goal for the Americans which led to a 4-1 lead and a change of goaltenders from Latvia (bringing in Artūrs Šilovs for Elvis Merzļikins). Brady Tkachuk, Tage Thompson and captain Auston Matthews each had one goal a piece, with 34-year-old Brock Nelson scoring two. From the brothers crew, Matthew Tkachuk, Quinn Hughes and Jack Hughes all posted two assists. Both of Jack's assists came on the two goals scored by the U.S. on the power play.

The red, white and blue saw two goals overturned after review, including one from Quinn in the first period after Latvia challenged for offsides.

"USA" chants broke out with just over 12 minutes remaining in the final frame at Milano Santagiulia Arena. Men's hockey has led storylines throughout the Milano Cortina Games, with NHL players are competing at the Olympics for the first time since 2014.

Americans Shine in 2026 Winter Olympics Opener

The Americans are on the hunt for their first gold medal since the 1980 Games at Lake Placid. U.S. last medaled at the 2010 Winter Olympics by taking home the silver medal.

Connor Hellebuyck started in goal for the U.S., saving 17.

The Canadians won their opening game in Italy 5-0 earlier on Feb. 12, with this four-goal win from Team USA showing they could be pivotal contenders for a potential gold medal matchup against Canada.

Matthews' goal was the first of his Olympic career and came in the third period. Matthews and Charlie McAvoy round out the U.S. leadership crew as alternate captains.

Renars Krastenbergs scored the lone goal for Latvia and was assisted by Zemgus Girgensons. A total of 10 Americans recorded points on the statsheet during their opening game in this year's Winter Olympics.

Puck movement and passing players were clearly made a priority from the U.S. coaching staff, with both serving as highlights of the game for Team USA. Mike Sullivan of the New York Rangers serves as head coach; he is assisted by John Hynes, David Quinn and John Tortorella.

The U.S. next faces off against Denmark on Feb. 14 in the continuation of the preliminary round games. Puck drop is slated for 3:10 p.m. EST at the Milano Santagiulia Arena, with the game also being broadcast on the USA Network.

