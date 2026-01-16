Avalanche AHL Affiliate Makes History With Kim Weiss Promotion

In 2024, Jessica Campbell made headlines after becoming the first woman to serve as a full-time assistant coach in the National Hockey League. Her debut was with the Seattle Kraken when they faced the St. Louis Blues at Climate Pledge Arena in October of last year. She remains with the Kraken to this day.

As Campbell stated upon making her debut, per Tracey Myers of NHL.com, “The year ahead is going to be a lot of fun. But to know and to understand that obviously there’s still at the forefront the thoughts of other women and other people who have the same aspirations as I do. So, to carry that torch every day and keep my focus on being a coach, but it definitely puts meaning into the work."

Campbell's entrance into the NHL coaching atmosphere paved the road for women in the sport, breaking numerous barriers along the way.

With a well-defined path previously carved out by Campbell, another woman is now claiming the spotlight while following in her footsteps.

Colorado Eagles Promote Kim Weiss

Today, the Avalanche announced that their AHL affiliate, the Colorado Eagles, has promoted their video coach Kim Weiss to full-time assistant coach. Not only does Weiss now have a new, more prestigious title, but she also joins Campbell as the only other woman in both the NHL and AHL to become a full-time assistant coach.

Kim Weiss has been promoted to Assistant Coach of the Colorado Eagles. pic.twitter.com/Ybtu8mjvMj — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) January 16, 2026

Weiss has served as the Eagles' video coach since August 2024. During the 2023-24 season, she stepped in as a guest coach for the Avalanche and has become deeply ingrained within the franchise.

"Kim has done a great job since joining the Eagles coaching staff, and this is a well-earned promotion," Avalanche assistant general manager and Eagles general manager Kevin McDonald stated, as reported by NHL.com. "We're excited to see her continued contributions to the team's success in the future."

From the player to coaching levels, Weiss has been a passionate leader in the sport, and this is another opportunity for her to continue paving a path for women in hockey. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the ice; she will undoubtedly become a valuable asset to Colorado's coaching staff.

History is being made on the ice this season, with record-breaking statistics taking place each week and coaching adjustments in progress. The sport continues to develop at a rapid pace, and Wiess is now proudly cementing herself as a key factor in AHL and NHL history.

