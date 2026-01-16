Fans Pack Former Olympic Site to Relive Miracle on Ice

Through the clever usage of holograms and screens, fans were able to experience "Run Back the Miracle" and completely retell the ever-iconic "Miracle on Ice" story at Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, NY.

On a night that more so resembled a winter wonderland in Essex County, Jan. 15 saw Team USA's 4-3 victory over the Soviet Union completely revisited. In a sell-out event that reached four times as many ticket requests as available — Americans who came in from all across the nation were able to once again witness Team USA win against the USSR.

During the 1980 Winter Olympics the Americans took down the Soviets — 4-3 — with 13 of the 20 players on the red, white and blue roster eventually playing in the NHL. The Americans would then go on to secure the gold medal by defeating Finland, 4-2 in the final.

EXCLUSIVE — Lake Placid remains a pivotal place of American sports history due to the 1980 "Miracle on Ice" game.



Johnson led the 1980 U.S. Olympic Team's gold medal-winning effort with 11 points, including two goals scored over the Soviets.

"We picked a perfect day with the snow falling and the trees looking so beautiful," Johnson said on running back the miracle. "It's exciting anytime we're able to come back and spend some time here, when you step off a bus, or you can step out of your car and you start walking around town."

The 1980 Winter Olympic Games mark the most recent time the USA won gold in the men's ice hockey tournament. In total, the red, white and blue have won two gold medals, eight silver and one bronze. The most recent medal earned for the Americans was the silver medal earned in 2010 in Vancouver.

Lake Placid Remains Historic Time Stamp for USA Hockey

Star goaltender from USA Hockey and the 1980 team, Jim Craig, said the Americans have the potential to go all the way in 2026.

"They're under a lot of different pressure than us [from Miracle on Ice], because they're not underdogs," Craig said in an exclusive before the event started. "USA Hockey for both men and women have really stepped up. They've really become powerhouses. They're not going to go in as this quiet underdog hoping to win. They're going in preparing to win. And I just hope that they understand the responsibility that comes of representing your country and wearing that jersey and take take advantage of the moment and enjoy it."

Jim Craig, Mark Johnson, Mike Eruzione pose while representing the American top ice hockey pros returning to the Olympic Winter Games. | Courtesy: Michelob ULTRA

This year looks to be different for Team USA, with NHL players returning to the olympic rosters for the first time since 2014 in Sochi, Russia. Players such as Quinn Hughes, New Jersey Devils' Jack Hughes, Brady Tkachuk, Matthew Tkachuk, Jake Oettinger, Clayton Keller and more will be representing Team USA at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Winter Games.

Michelob ULTRA, who pulled off the event at the Herb Brooks Arena, is the official beer sponsor of Team USA and one of the biggest sponsors of USA hockey. Ricardo Marques is the Senior Vice President of Marketing for Michelob ULTRA. For him, there is nothing he is more ready for than a American beer shower in this year's Winter Olympics.

"It would be incredibly special. We would love to see that moment. Our fans would love to see that moment, and we are ready to mark the occasion, if and when it comes," Marques said.

But for Craig, Johnson and former American captain Mike Eruzione — not only were they able to relive the miracle — but, as they told Breakaway On SI in an exclusive, they think the future of Team USA is looking brighter than ever.

