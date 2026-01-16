1980 American Hockey Legends Discuss Current U.S. Rosters

In USA hockey history, it's difficult to find more iconic names than Jim Craig, Mark Johnson and Mike Eruzione.

The American sports legends were pivotal members of the 1980 Winter Olympics team in Lake Placid, New York that took down the Soviet Union in a 4-3 victory for the United States. The matchup and historic moment became known as the "Miracle on Ice" game. Craig, Johnson, Eruzione and the rest of the U.S. men's ice hockey team would go on to win the gold medal after beating Finland, 4-2, in the final. For the U.S., this was the most recent gold medal win in the Winter Olympics for USA Hockey.

In 1980, the entire U.S. roster was entirely comprised of amateur players and was also the youngest team in the entire tournament. However, times are a changing.

Team USA has unveiled an incredibly talented group of players for the upcoming 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Winter Games, marking the first time NHL players will participate in the Olympics since 2014 in Sochi, Russia.

Jim Craig, Mark Johnson, Mike Eruzione Reveal Exclusive Thoughts on Current Team USA Hockey Roster

While considered underdogs at the time, Craig, Johnson and Eruzione were still also very talented players of their own.

Craig is known as an American sports icon. The goaltender saved 36 of 39 shots in the crease to assist the red, white and blue in upsetting the five-time Olympic champion of the Soviet Union. Johnson was a talented forward and known as the "spark-plug" of the 1980 Olympic team. He led the gold-medal-winning effort with 11 points — including two goals in the "Miracle on Ice" game. Eruzione was the captain and regarded as a powerful leader. He was also a star at Boston University and logged 208 points with 92 goals and 116 assists during collegiate play.

The three recently reunited at a reunion hosted by Michelob ULTRA.

The current U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team is headlined by stars such as Jack Eichel, Auston Matthews, Clayton Keller and power forward Tage Thompson.

Six players were previously named to the initial men's Team USA roster back in June, consisting of forwards Jack Eichel, Auston Matthews, Brady Tkachuk, Matthew Tkachuk and Minnesota Wild defensemen Quinn Hughes and Charlie McAvoy.

While on site at the "Run Back the Miracle" event, Breakaway On SI caught up with Craig, Johnson and Eruzione to get their exclusive thoughts on the current outlook of the Team USA roster.

Craig noted that America is seeing more recognition for their talent across the sport.

"They're under a lot of different pressure than us [from Miracle on Ice], because they're not underdogs. USA Hockey for both men and women have really stepped up. They've really become powerhouses. They're not going to go in as this quiet underdog hoping to win. They're going in preparing to win," Craig said to Breakaway On SI in an exclusive. "And I just hope that they understand the responsibility that comes of representing your country and wearing that jersey and take take advantage of the moment and enjoy it."

Johnson is the women's hockey coach for the Wisconsin Badgers; he is the winningest coach not only in Wisconsin history, but is the winningest coach in NCAA collegiate women's hockey. Five of his current Wisconsin players earned spots on Olympic rosters for the 2026 Winter Games.

Johnson said it is clear that Team USA's 2026 roster is the most talented group USA Hockey has ever been able to put together.

"I'm trying to find a weakness. I can't find one from top to bottom — from the goaltenders with the defensemen and all the forwards," Johnson said. "Back when we were playing, we weren't really predicted to win a gold medal, let alone win a medal at all. And so times have changed and we're in position now where we're one of the favorite teams ... I'm anxious to watch the US team and how quickly they come together. They sound like [the players] have a great relationship, even though they play against each other in the NHL schedule. When they come together for this short period of time, I'm anxious to see how tight and how well they play together, but the roster is absolutely scary. It's probably the best team we've been able to put together."

Also on this year's roster are fellow-Boston University alums of Eichel, Keller, Charlie McAvoy, Jake Oettinger and Brady Tkachuk.

"I can't wait to watch the Olympic Games. I'm going to be in Milan for a few days watching and I know a lot of the players," the Director of Special Outreach for Boston University Athletics of Eruzione said. "There are five players who played at Boston University, where I played and where I work. I'm excited about their opportunity, and I just think this is going to be the year."

Key and surprise names missing from the 2026 Team USA roster include Alex DeBrincat (Detroit Red Wings), Jason Robertson (Dallas Stars), in addition to Cole Caufield and Lane Hutson (Montreal Canadiens).

The Americans are scheduled to open play on Feb. 12 against Latvia (3:10 p.m. EST) and have Bill Guerin (of the Minnesota Wild) as general manager.

