Avalanche Mourn Passing of 1996 Stanley Cup Champion

The Colorado Avalanche announced earlier today the passing of Troy Murray, who won the Stanley Cup with the team during their first championship season in 1996. Murray was 63 years old and had battled cancer since publicly sharing his diagnosis in 2021.

The Avalanche released a brief statement mourning the loss of the former center, who spent one season in Colorado at the end of a 15-year NHL career.

"The Avalanche mourns the passing of 1996 Stanley Cup champion Troy Murray," the official Colorado handle announced earlier today. "Our deepest condolences go to his family, friends, teammates, and fans."

Murray played just eight games for the Avalanche during their historic 1995-96 season after signing with the franchise following their relocation from Quebec.

It was his final NHL campaign, and he ended it as a champion when Colorado defeated the Florida Panthers in four games to capture the Cup. But while the Avs allowed him to finally lift a championship, it was with another team that he made himself a fan favorite.

A Decorated Career

It was with his beloved Chicago Blackhawks that Murray established himself as a household name. He was drafted No. 57 overall in the third round and spent 12 seasons with the Original Six. He ended up scoring 488 points (197 goals, 291 assists) across 688 games for them.

He saw the peak of his production in the 1985-86 season, where he ended up one point short of breaking the 100-point mark with 99 points (45 goals, 54 assists). This milestone season also earned Murray the Frank J. Selke Trophy, becoming the first Blackhawks star to win the accolade.

Once he departed from the Windy City, he also made his way to the Winnipeg Jets, where he wore the Captain's C for two seasons before making his way to the Senators and the Penguins for short stints. By the time he hung up his skates, he had amassed 584 points across 915 games.

Beloved Broadcaster

After retiring as a player in 1997, Murray transitioned to broadcasting and became a fixture in Chicago sports media for more than two decades. He served as the Blackhawks' radio color analyst on WGN Radio, working alongside play-by-play announcer John Wiedeman.

Chicago Blackhawks chairman and CEO Danny Wirtz released a lengthy statement honoring Murray's contributions to the organization.

"The Chicago Blackhawks are deeply heartbroken today as we mourn the loss of Troy Murray, our beloved 'Muzz,' and our love and support go out to his family," Wirtz said.

He praised Murray's impact beyond his playing days.

"Troy was the epitome of a Blackhawk, so far beyond his incredible playing career with a presence felt in every corner of our organization over the last 45 years," Wirtz said.

The Blackhawks' chairman highlighted how much Murray helped the community with his involvement with the Alumni Association.

Murray publicly announced his cancer diagnosis in August 2021 but continued working as a broadcaster throughout much of his battle with the disease. He spoke about his determination to return to the sport he loved. But while a giant of hockey leaves the sport today, his impact on Chicago hockey remains unmatched.

