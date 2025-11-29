Avalanche Superstar Center First to Hit 20-Goal Mark
Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche are one of the NHL's best teams right now and it certainly shows. So much so, that they are at the top of the Central Division and the Western Conference standings and they are making milestones by the game.
With MacKinnon's recent goal against the Montreal Canadiens, he is now the first to 20 goals on the young season. MacKinnon is on a pace that is not nearly sustainable for other players around the league and it just makes the Avalanche superstar otherworldly.
MacKinnon is one of those players that has been a superstar for so long now that scoring goals is just common nature to him. He is one of those that every time someone thinks of the Avalanche, he is the first name that is brought up.
And knowing that he is the first player in the current league to 20 goals just tells NHL fans that he is one of one and could likely get to 100 points or more this season. He is that good.
With the way MacKinnon is producing he could lead the Avalanche to the Stanley Cup again
There are likely a lot of NHL fans out there right now that think the Avalanche are the team to beat in the Western Conference and the team to beat in the NHL overall. Both can definitely be true and both likely are true as of the current moment.
Outside of MacKinnon, the Avalanche have guys that are producing like Brock Nelson, Martin Necas, Cale Makar, Gabe Landeskog, and Artturi Lekhonen among others. The Avalanche just get a bunch of contributions up and down their lineup night in and night out.
They are a stacked team that is very well coached by Jared Bednar and are on pace to be the team that could win it all this year. They have some competition in the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild and other teams, but as of the current moment teams need to fear the Avalanche.
Every year MacKinnon seems to put up crazy video game numbers so high that it is unbelievable when you go to look up his stats. It is crazy every season how much he lights up the scoresheet and how good of a hockey player he is.
MacKinnon is just a special player and one that is definitely going to be in the Hall of Fame later in his career. He is that good and will be that good until he retires.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!