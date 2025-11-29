Canucks Forward Among Best Trade Chips at Deadline
The Vancouver Canucks have a decision to make, and the rest of the league is watching closely. Kiefer Sherwood has emerged as one of the hottest names on the trade market, and it's not hard to see why. He scores goals, he throws his body around, and he's doing it all on a contract that playoff teams can easily absorb.
For contenders looking to add a spark heading into the stretch run, Sherwood checks every single box. The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta discussed Sherwood's trade value on the Sekeres and Price Podcast, and he didn't hold back when describing what the Canucks forward brings to the table.
The Perfect Trifecta
According to Pagnotta, Sherwood represents exactly what contending teams are looking for when they scan the trade market. It's not just one element of his game that makes him attractive. It's the combination of everything he does at a price point that's almost impossible to find.
"It's a trifecta for teams, contenders that are looking to really bolster their lineups going down into the season, later on in the stretch, and into the playoffs," Pagnotta explained. "It's his goal-scoring ability, it's his physicality, and it's his cap hit this season. All three of those make him one of the most attractive available pieces in the trade market."
That $1.5 million cap hit is what separates Sherwood from other available players. Playoff teams are always trying to squeeze every dollar out of their cap space, and getting a player of Sherwood's caliber at that price is a steal.
"That's a sweetheart of a deal for what he brings to the table," Pagnotta said. "Teams love his energy, they love the fact that he's not afraid to throw the body, and he can finish."
First Round Pick Expected
With all that value packed into one player, it shouldn't surprise anyone that Vancouver is expecting a significant return. Pagnotta indicated that the Canucks aren't going to let Sherwood go cheaply, and the asking price reflects just how valuable he's become.
"I know there's been some talk of high draft picks and second round picks and things like that," Pagnotta said. "I'm anticipating the likelihood of a first round pick as a return with respect to the asking price as part of a deal for Kiefer Sherwood."
A first round pick is serious compensation for a player making $1.5 million, but that's the market Sherwood has created for himself. He's not just a rental piece teams are adding for depth. He's a legitimate difference maker who can impact a playoff series with his scoring and his willingness to play a physical game.
The Clock Is Ticking
Pagnotta made it clear that Sherwood's status as a top trade target isn't going away anytime soon. He'll remain one of the most coveted players available until Vancouver finally pulls the trigger on a deal. The team already has some red-hot players picking up pace.
All the Canucks are really waiting for the right offer. For contenders, it's about beating out the competition to land a player who could be the missing piece for a deep playoff run.
