Connor Bedard's Jump Helps Blackhawks Earn High Marks Early
Nobody expected the Chicago Blackhawks to be here. Heading into the season, the consensus was clear. This was a rebuilding team that would be competing for draft lottery positioning, not making noise in the standings.
But twenty-some games into the year, Chicago has flipped the script entirely and given their fanbase something they haven't had in a while. Hope. The Athletic recently handed out grades to every NHL team at the quarter mark of the season, and the Blackhawks walked away with an A-.
For a franchise that's been mired in a painful rebuild, that grade represents a massive step forward and validation that the pieces are starting to come together faster than anyone anticipated.
Bedard Taking the Leap
At the center of Chicago's surprising start is Connor Bedard, who looks like he's making the third-year jump that turns elite prospects into legitimate superstars. The first overall pick from 2023 has been everything the Blackhawks hoped he would become, and his development is the single biggest reason why this team is exceeding expectations.
The Athletic's Scott Powers pointed to Bedard's growth as one of the key factors in Chicago's strong showing. When your franchise cornerstone is improving at the rate Bedard is, suddenly the timeline for competing gets a lot shorter than anyone expected.
Everything Clicking at Once
What makes Chicago's start so impressive is that it hasn't been just one thing going right. Multiple question marks have turned into pleasant surprises, and the result is a team playing with confidence and structure.
Spencer Knight has provided consistent goaltending after bouncing around the league looking for a fresh start. First-year head coach Jeff Blashill has brought a level of organization and accountability that's resonated with the young roster.
When you add Bedard's offensive explosion to the mix, you get a team that's far more competitive than the preseason projections suggested. Powers summed it up perfectly in his assessment.
"The Blackhawks have had a lot of ifs go their way and have fared much better than anyone expected," Powers said.
Cautious Optimism Moving Forward
The important caveat is that twenty games doesn't make a season. The Blackhawks are still one of the youngest teams in the league, and growing pains could be coming as the schedule grinds on and opponents start taking them more seriously.
But even with that reality check, Chicago's start should give fans genuine optimism for both the present and the future. The rebuild is working. Bedard is becoming the player they dreamed he would be. And for the first time in years, Blackhawks hockey is worth watching again.
