Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon Hits Major Milestone for 4th Straight Year

Nathan MacKinnon is once again proving why he is a clear favorite for the Hart Trophy this season as the Avalanche routed the Ducks 5-1. The center got a helper in the third period to allow the Colorado Avalanche to extend their lead over Anaheim. With that assist to Gabriel Landeskog, he also became the second player to score 100 points this season.

It was also the fourth consecutive season that MacKinnon has reached triple-digit marks, establishing himself as one of only a handful of players in NHL history to sustain that level of production. He hit the milestone in just 59 games, setting an Avalanche franchise record since their inception in 1995-96 for the fewest games needed to reach 100 points.

Rare Company in Franchise History

The achievement places MacKinnon alongside Peter Stastny as the only players in Avalanche and Nordiques history to record 100 points in four consecutive campaigns, according to NHL PR. Stastny accomplished the feat six straight times from 1980-81 to 1985-86 during the franchise's Quebec days.

Nathan MacKinnon joined Peter Stastny (6 from 1980-81 to 1985-86) as the only @Avalanche / Nordiques players to record 100 points in four consecutive campaigns.#NHLStats: https://t.co/ahRbkwjmul pic.twitter.com/w4RFHjdgfl — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) March 4, 2026

MacKinnon also became just the fourth player in franchise history to reach 100 points four or more times overall, joining Stastny with seven, Joe Sakic with six, and Michel Goulet with four. That's the kind of sustained excellence that separates franchise legends from very good players.

Dominant Performance

The Avalanche controlled the game from start to finish. Cale Makar opened the scoring with his 18th goal of the season, beating Anaheim goaltender John Gibson with a shot from the slot after a hip-fake move at the left circle.

Martin Necas doubled the lead on the power play with a one-timer from the left circle, and Colorado never looked back. Parker Kelly scored twice, including goals in both the second and third periods, while Landeskog added his ninth of the season.

Cutter Gauthier scored Anaheim's only goal in the second period, but the Ducks had no answer for Colorado's offensive firepower. The Avalanche improved to 41-10-9 with the victory, maintaining one of the best records in the NHL.

Setting the Standard

MacKinnon's ability to produce at an elite level year after year has made him one of the most valuable players in hockey. His 100-point seasons have come with totals of 111 in 2022-23, a career-high 140 in 2023-24, 116 last season, and now 100 with more than 20 games remaining this year.

The consistency is what sets MacKinnon apart. He's not just having one or two great seasons. He's putting together an extended run of excellence that few active players can match, and he's doing it while leading the Avalanche deeper into the playoffs each year.

While Connor McDavid still leads the race for the Art Ross Trophy with 105 points, MacKinnon remains a close second with three games in hand. Meanwhile, Colorado continues its California road trip with the franchise's all-time leading scorer showing no signs of slowing down.

