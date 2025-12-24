Unsung Hero Fueling Avalanche's Incredible Season

It's truly incredible the season the Colorado Avalanche are putting together. Heading into a brief holiday break, the Avs are the best team in the NHL. They've lost in regulation just twice in 36 games this season.

The Avalanche is very much in the hunt for the best regular-season record in NHL history. Led by Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, the superstar tandem defines hockey in Colorado and instills Stanley Cup aspirations. But if you want to give credit where credit is due, you have to look away from the superstars and into the goal crease.

Without backup goalie Scott Wedgewood, this Avalanche season is a completely different, and much worse, story. He's become the team's unsung hero this season and deserves more appreciation for the type of campaign he's producing.

The Goalie Who Stepped Up

Wedgewood was a key piece of Colorado's goaltending transformation last season. He was acquired alongside MacKenzie Blackwood to give the Avalanche a new look in net and revive their championship hopes.

So far, that plan has paid off. Blackwood has looked excellent when healthy, and Wedgewood has served his role to perfection. But when Blackwood was injured earlier in the season, it thrust the backup into a starting role.

And his response was even better than the Avalanche could have hoped.

In 23 games this season, he's collected a record of 16-1-4 with a goals-against average of 2.01 and a .924 save percentage. His 2.01 GAA leads all NHL goaltenders this season.

Dec 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Scott Wedgewood (41) defends his net during the third period against the Winnipeg Jets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Ride the Hot Hand

Wedgewood is quickly approaching a new career benchmark. The most games he's played in an NHL season is 32 contests while with the Dallas Stars during the 2023-2024 campaign.

The great problem for the Avs is that Wedgewood continues to thrive and excel, even with the expanded workload. It made Blackwood's rehab process so much smoother as he shouldered the burden. And even as he's returned, Wedgewood's game hasn't dropped off.

Just look at his last four starts. He's won three of four, and the one game he lost was in overtime. He shutout the Utah Mammoth with a 32-save performance in his latest game, giving him his 16th win of the season. That mark also ties a career-best.

It gives head coach Jared Bednar a conundrum every coach wants to be in. The Avalanche have two strong puck-stoppers to go with, and both are playing at their best. Wedgewood's game is in a once-in-a-career place, and his performance is the unsung hero of Colorado's dominant season.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!