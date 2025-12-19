NHL Power Rankings: Avalanche, Stars Stand Tall

The NHL's regular season is nearly at the halfway point. Every team has played more than 30 games in their schedule and it's becoming crystal clear where these organizations are heading this year.

At the top of the league right now is two Central Division teams in the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars. They are the top two teams in the NHL standings so far, and they each have a rightful claim to being the top Stanley Cup contender right now. Besides those two juggernauts, who else is in the best shape? Breakaway On SI's latest power rankings break down the top-10 teams at the 30-game mark.

The Capitals are currently in fourth place in their own division, but they are still a top-10 team in the NHL right now. They have an incredible +18 goal differential through 33 games, headlined by the dynamic season power forward Tom Wilson is putting together. The Metro is going to be a dog fight for the rest of the season, and the Caps are sticking around.

The one thing the Bruins won't do is lose in overtime, you have to beat them in regulation. Under first-year head coach, the Bruins look much improved. Top defenseman Charlie McAvoy is back and if he stays healthy, Boston will stay in the hunt in the Atlantic Division.

Reaching the halfway point of the season, not many predicted the Red Wings would lead the Atlantic. Yet, here they are after going 6-2-2 in their last 10 games. Despite having a negative goal differential, the Wings are finding paths to victory. If they can find ways to hang onto all of the leads they've built, they will be a legitimate force to reckon with in the Eastern Conference.

The upstart Anaheim Ducks continue to impress. They are currently tied in points for the division lead, but are behind in the tiebreaker. With goalie Lukas Dostal returning, it's been a huge boost, while their top forward/defense duo of Leo Carlsson and Jackson LaCombe continue to reach new levels. It's an exciting time in California.

Here's what is so exciting about the Islanders right now, outside of their superstar rookie Matthew Schaefer. Goaltender Ilya Sorokin is in the midst of a resurgence. He has his teammates hailing him as the best in the world, and he's even earned the NHL's First Star of the Week nod earlier in December. It's all leading to an exciting and optimistic time on Long Island.

Embroiled in an extremely tight battle with the Ducks for the Pacific Division, the Golden Knights are currently winning. While typically known for being an offensive juggernaut, it's their defense that's defined the season so far. They are allowing 2.75 goals per game, which ranks 11th in the league.

The Wild shocked the NHL with the acquisition of defenseman Quinn Hughes. Now, they have two bonafide superstars in Hughes and forward Kirill Kaprizov, plus an elite support group in players like Matthew Boldy, Brock Faber and their goaltending duo of Filip Gustavsson and Jesper Wallstedt. They still need some offensive depth by my estimation, but this Central Division is unreal hockey.

The Hurricanes are entering dangerous territory, winning five straight and looking excellent in the process. It helps that 27-year-old rookie goalie Brandon Bussi has emerged out of nowhere, setting an NHL record for the fastest puck-stopper to reach 10 wins in league history. They sit on top of the Metropolitan Division, and it's a comfortable spot to be in.

7-2-1 over their last 10 games, things are great in the Lone Star State. The Stars are averaging the fourth-highest goals per game in the NHL this year, led by three forwards averaging over a point per game as the halfway point of the regular season approaches. If not for the top team on this list, the Stars would be considered the undisputed best team in hockey.

This is an unreal version of the Colorado Avalanche, and there was never any debate regarding the top team in the NHL right now. They've lost just nine times this season, and only twice have they been defeated in regulation. To top it off, they've posted an absurd goal differential of +56 through 33 games. Even as the Wild and Stars make their moves, the Avs are the cream of the crop.

