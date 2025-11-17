Scott Wedgewood Coming in Clutch for Avalanche
The Colorado Avalanche are on top of the NHL as the first quarter of the regular season concludes, jumping out to an impressive 13-1-5 record. Occupying the top spot in the division and conference standings, the Avs look like the most complete team in the league. Superstars Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar are off to red-hot starts, but it's not just the skaters leading the charge.
Veteran Avalanche goalie Scott Wedgewood has been a standout performer this season. The 33-year-old backup was thrust into a starting role to kick off the year as starter Mackenzie Blackwood dealt with injuries. In his place, Wedgewood has shined and been a key part of the Avalanche’s start to the season.
Playing Like a Number One
The loss of Blackwood could have been a huge blow to Colorado’s season, but Wedgewood mitigated his absence by playing like a number one goalie. In 15 starts this season, he's compiled a record of 11-1-2 with a goals-against average of 2.17 and a .917 save percentage.
He’s also in the middle of a six-game winning streak. Allowing two goals or less in five of the past six games, his play helped the Avs knock off talented squads like the New Jersey Devils, Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers.
Penalty Killing Star
The Avs boast the second-best penalty killing group in the NHL this year. They’ve successfully stopped 88.7% of the power play opportunities against them. That includes stifling all four of the New York Islanders' opportunities in their recent win.
After that victory, the team’s head coach Jared Bednar credited Wedgewood as being the team’s top penalty killer and leading the unit’s success.
"I thought both goalies probably made a couple nice saves, but 'Wedge' did his best work on the penalty kill," he said. “Penalty kill was good. Their power play, I thought, was really good, and 'Wedge' is our best penalty killer. To me, that's the difference in the hockey game."
Stanley Cup Contenders
Wedgewood’s play is helping the Avalanche land in the early group of top Stanley Cup contenders, and Colorado has plenty of reason to believe they will keep that status as the year goes on. Not only because they have Wedgewood playing his best hockey, but because he’s allowed the team to succeed without their regular starting goalie.
As Blackwood makes his way back onto the ice and resumes his role as the number one option, the Avalanche’s confidence in their goaltending position is sky high. They have a tandem that can trot out either puck-stopper, and there is no decline in the level of play in goal. There are very few teams outside of Colorado than can say that same thing with honesty, and it has them cemented as a top championship contender this season.
