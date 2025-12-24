Mason Marchment Making Impact for Blue Jackets After Trade

It’s safe to say that Mason Marchment has enjoyed his first couple of days with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

After being shipped off by the Seattle Kraken to the Blue Jackets on Dec. 20 in a trade that sent the 30-year-old forward from Ontario to Ohio in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick, everything’s gone right for the veteran winger and the team that acquired him. In just two games, he’s scored three goals, two of which came in the Blue Jackets’ 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Dec. 22.

MAKE THAT 3 GOALS IN 2 GAMES FOR MUSH!!!!!!



CBJ x @FanaticsBook pic.twitter.com/HihrYZn5bt — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) December 23, 2025

It’s a stunning amount of scoring for a player who hasn’t necessarily been impacting the box score at a high level to start the season. In 29 games for the Kraken, Marchment scored four goals and tallied nine assists. To make matters even more tantalizing, two of those goals came just 11 days ago against the Utah Mammoth on Dec. 12, meaning that roughly 71% of Marchment’s goal-scoring has come within just the past week and a half.

According to Jeff Svoboda, Marchment is the first player in Blue Jackets history to score three goals in his first two games with the team. Svoboda also pointed out that all three goals have come with a primary assist from Damon Severson, something he called a “weird statistical oddity.”

A Breath of Fresh Air for Marchment and the Blue Jackets

Dec 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Mason Marchment (17) celebrates his goal scored against the Los Angeles Kings with right wing Kirill Marchenko (86) during the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Both Marchment and the Blue Jackets were in need of a jump start after tough beginnings to the season. For Marchment, the scoring wasn’t coming all that easy. For Columbus, the results just weren’t up to par with what was expected after the team almost made the Stanley Cup Playoffs a year ago.

With Marchment now in the picture, things have improved slightly — at least in the short term. While the Blue Jackets couldn’t come away with a win in Marchment’s first game with the team against the Anaheim Ducks, they were able to edge out a 3-1 triumph over the Kings, with Marchment’s goals being the difference.

MARCHY MAKES 'EM PAY ON THE POWER PLAY! 💥



CBJ x @FanaticsBook pic.twitter.com/tu8CSusjdY — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) December 23, 2025

Columbus currently sits in second-to-last place in the Eastern Conference with 36 points, just one spot ahead of the disappointing Toronto Maple Leafs.

That’s obviously not a spot that the Blue Jackets want to be in, but not all hope is lost. The Eastern Conference is so compact, with only five points separating the Blue Jackets from the second wild-card spot. Should Marchment bring more scoring to the table, and other Columbus players also step up their performances, then there’s definitely a scenario where the team surges to claim one of the two wild-card positions when everything is said and done.

What’s Next for Columbus?

If the Blue Jackets want to accomplish their goal of making the playoffs, then they’ll need to pick up some key victories once the holiday break is over. That all starts on Dec. 28, when the New York Islanders visit Nationwide Arena. It’s then off to Canada’s capital to face the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 29, before a trip back home to play the New Jersey Devils on New Year’s Eve.

Win two out of three, and perhaps the spark that Marchment’s brought as of late isn’t just a mirage. Lose two, however — or perhaps even all three — and everything would just revert back to the unfortunate status quo.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!