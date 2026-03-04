Stars Acquire Top Canucks Defenseman

The Dallas Stars and Vancouver Canucks linked up for a trade as the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline approaches.

The Stars are in win-now mode as they try to topple the Central Division and Western Conference. The one position they were looking to bolster as they approach the stretch run is a top-four defender.

Dallas landed that player by acquiring veteran right-handed defenseman Tyler Myers from the Canucks in exchange for a pair of draft picks. First reported by Darren Dreger, the trade details came in from Pierre LeBrun, who also added that Vancouver is retaining 50% of his remaining salary cap hit for the remainder of his contract.

Details: Tyler Myers to Dallas for a 2nd Rd pick in '27 and a 4th RD pick in '29.

Plus Vancouver is retaining 50 percent on remainder of Myers contract which makes him a $1.5-million player this year and next. https://t.co/8nR6S37U4f — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 4, 2026

What Myers Brings to Stars

Myers is one of the most well-respected defenders in the NHL. Originally the 12th overall pick in the 2008 draft by the Buffalo Sabres, he burst into the league as a 19-year-old in 2009. Since then, he has accumulated over 400 points in just over 1,100 regular-season contests.

The hallmarks of Myers' game are uncomplicated, and that's what makes him such a coveted player. Despite his massive 6'8" frame, he is a master of the simple things. He makes excellent outlet passes. He has phenomenal stick control in the defensive zone, which makes hiim a constant threat to poke check the puck carrier.

He's also an asset in the offensive zone. He has a booming slap shot and is a very smart player with the puck. He might not have the top-notch speed that players like Miro Heiskanen possess in Dallas, but he can keep pace and make efficient plays to keep the cycle going and contribute 25 points per season.

In short, the Stars landed a reliable, two-way defender to help them pursue a Stanley Cup.

Mar 2, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers (57) handles the puck in warm up prior to a game against the Dallas Stars at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images | Bob Frid-Imagn Images

What Canucks Get in Return

The rebuilding process continues for the Canucks. The last 18 months have been miserable for Vancouver. Their star goalie can't stay healthy. They traded away their captain and top forward and now move on from another key veteran.

In return, the Canucks continue to stockpile draft picks and salary cap space. This particular move doesn't create much movement, as they're still on the hook for $1.5 million of Myers's contract for this season and next year, but they continue to free up space dollar by dollar as they start again from scratch.

The hope is that this great tanking effort pays off down the line.

Meanwhile, the Stars are hoping this move pays off for right now. They currently trail the Colorado Avalanche by six points for the Central Division lead, but they've been the hottest team in the NHL. Adding Myers to the group only makes this team a bigger threat for the Stanley Cup.

