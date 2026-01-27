Canucks Actively Shopping Evander Kane

The Vancouver Canucks continue exploring trade options for veteran winger Evander Kane as the March 6 deadline approaches. David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reported this week that the Canucks are willing to sweeten potential deals by retaining part of Kane's salary.

The trade discussions have progressed to the point where Kane's representation has been granted permission to speak directly with interested clubs. Pagnotta noted that Rick Dhaliwal reported Sunday night that Kane's agent received authorization to initiate conversations with potential suitors.

"The Canucks continue having trade talks involving Evander Kane," Pagnotta tweeted. "I'm told VAN is willing to retain part of his salary; they want a prospect and/or draft pick in return. Some teams in the East have engaged."

Pagnotta went on to say that Kane's agent granted Vancouver the permission to shop his name in trade talks.

"@DhaliwalSports reported last night Kane's agent has permission to talk to teams," he wrote.

The #Canucks continue having trade talks involving Evander Kane. I'm told VAN is willing to retain part of his salary; want a prospect and/or draft pick in return. Some teams in East have engaged.@DhaliwalSports reported last night Kane's agent has permission to talk to teams. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) January 27, 2026

Agent Given Permission to Discuss Trade

Kane carries a $5.125 million cap hit through the end of this season before becoming an unrestricted free agent. The willingness to retain salary makes him more attractive to cap-strapped contenders looking to add veteran presence for a playoff run.

The 33-year-old Vancouver native has struggled in his return to his hometown, recording nine goals and 15 assists through 51 games while posting a minus-18 rating. He missed the entire 2024-25 regular season recovering from abdominal and knee surgeries before returning for Edmonton's Stanley Cup Final run.

Eastern Conference Interest Develops

Multiple Eastern Conference teams have engaged Vancouver in preliminary discussions, though specific teams have not been identified. The Athletic's Thomas Drance previously characterized Kane's trade market as lukewarm, but salary retention could change the calculus for interested parties.

Vancouver acquired Kane from Edmonton last June for a fourth-round pick while absorbing his full salary. The move was designed to add size and scoring to the lineup, but with the Canucks sitting eighth in the Pacific Division at 17-30-5 with just 39 points, management has pivoted toward selling assets.

The Canucks have already traded star defenseman Quinn Hughes to Minnesota and sent Kiefer Sherwood to San Jose. With Kane set to become a free agent this summer, Vancouver aims to recoup at least a prospect or draft pick rather than losing him for nothing.

Kane holds a 16-team no-trade list that becomes active, giving him some control over his destination. The Canucks host San Jose before continuing their search for the right trade partner.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!