Stars Captain Speaks On Relationship with Sidney Crosby

Jamie Benn has never been the loudest voice in the room. He’s not the type to command attention with long speeches or dramatic gestures. Instead, the Dallas Stars captain has built his reputation the old-fashioned way—through consistency, toughness, and showing up when it matters most.

Teammates follow him not because he asks them to, but because they’ve seen what he’s willing to play through. That leadership style has only become more meaningful with time. Benn’s game has aged well, evolving from raw physical dominance into something more measured and efficient.

Earlier this season, he reached another milestone by scoring the 400th goal of his NHL career (video below), a reminder of just how versatile of a player he’s been through 17 seasons in the league.

Welcome to the 400 club, Jamie Benn 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/vtF9tetvcH — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 26, 2025

That goal carried extra weight because of what came before it. Benn missed the start of the season after suffering a collapsed lung during preseason action, an injury serious enough to require surgery and weeks away from the lineup. It was a frightening moment that could have derailed a lesser player. Instead, Benn returned and picked up right where he left off.

Benn’s Return Steadies Already Surging Stars Team

Since his return, Dallas has gone an impressive 9-2-2. The only regulation losses came in Benn’s first game back — a 3-2 defeat to the Islanders on Nov. 18 — and a recent 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild, a game made uglier than it actually was by two empty-net goals. With Benn back in the lineup, the Stars look steadier, calmer, and harder to play against.

That steadiness was on display recently when Dallas beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in a shootout, a game that required a late equalizer from Miro Heiskanen with under two minutes remaining (video below). A day before the game, Benn was asked about his relationship with Penguins captain Sidney Crosby.

“It’s awesome. We’ve got a good relationship and we talk every once in a while. He’s such a classy person, great guy. He reached out when I got injured this year, and I know I’m not the only one he does that to. It’s fun competing against him all these years. He’s one of the best to ever do it.”

Olympic Memories and Mutual Respect With Crosby

Benn was then asked a follow-up question about winning Olympic gold alongside Crosby in 2014, and he answered with a grin while offering insight into what his teammates might take away from the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics, a tournament that has already seen its fair share of controversy despite still being months away.

“That was a long time ago now,” Benn said with a slight smile. “But cool. Pretty cool to learn from some of the great players on that team, and another great opportunity for some of our players to go through it again this year. We’ll see what they come back with.”

Dec 5, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) skates against the San Jose Sharks during the second period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

That comment says more than it seems. If a veteran like Benn still points to those moments as meaningful, it highlights how powerful international competition can be for younger players. Representing your country on the world stage builds composure in a way few NHL games ever can. The pressure is different. The stakes feel heavier. And learning alongside Hall of Fame-level talent accelerates growth in ways practice never could.

For Benn, Crosby represents the gold standard — not just in skill, but in professionalism and leadership. Quiet respect between two captains who have seen everything the game can throw at them. And sometimes, that mutual understanding speaks louder than any speech ever could.

