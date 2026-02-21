Stars' Mikko Rantanen Out for Bronze Medal Game
Dallas Stars forward Mikko Rantanen will miss Finland's bronze medal game after suffering a lower-body injury during last night's Olympic semifinal against Canada, Elliotte Friedman reported.
The 29-year-old alternate captain was hurt in the third period of Finland's heartbreaking 3-2 loss at Milano Santagiulia Arena.
Finnish media reported the lower-body injury following the semifinal defeat. Rantanen will be re-evaluated when he returns to Dallas regarding the severity and timeline of the injury, according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman.
Return Timeline Uncertain
Friedman reported the injury is apparently not believed to be season-ending, though exact severity remains to be determined. The Stars will conduct further evaluation once Rantanen rejoins the team following the conclusion of the Olympic tournament.
Rantanen has emerged as one of Finland's most dangerous offensive weapons at Milano Cortina 2026. The right winger leads all Finnish players with six points, including one goal and five assists through five Olympic games.
He scored Finland's opening goal on a first-period power play against Canada before the Finns squandered their 2-0 lead. Nathan MacKinnon completed Canada's comeback with a power-play winner with 35.2 seconds remaining to send the defending champions to the bronze medal game.
Finland Faces Slovakia
Finland battles Slovakia for bronze tomorrow at 2:40 p.m. ET at Santagiulia Arena. The teams previously met in the preliminary round, with Slovakia capturing a 4-1 victory behind strong performances from Juraj Slafkovsky and Samuel Hlavaj.
The Finns will need to replace Rantanen's offensive production against a Slovakia squad that pushed Team USA before falling 6-2 in yesterday's other semifinal. Roope Hintz, Artturi Lehkonen, and Sebastian Aho must elevate their games to compensate for the absence of Finland's leading scorer.
Juuse Saros will start in goal after making 15 saves against Canada. The Nashville Predators netminder has posted strong numbers throughout the tournament despite Finland's inconsistent defensive play in front of him.
Stars' Implications
Rantanen joined Dallas in a blockbuster trade from Carolina last March and has thrived with his new club. He recorded 20 goals and 69 points in 54 games this season while skating alongside fellow Finnish Stars teammates Hintz, Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell.
The Stars sit in a playoff position and will need Rantanen healthy for their postseason push. Dallas resumes regular-season play after the Olympic break with crucial games remaining before the March 6 trade deadline. Finland plays for bronze while Rantanen begins his recovery process.
The exact timeline for his return to Dallas will become clearer once team doctors complete their evaluation following his departure from Milano.
