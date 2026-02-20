Slovakia Can Do Unthinkable Against United States

Slovakia has a golden opportunity to do the unthinkable in the semifinals of the men's tournament at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The nation has a chance to topple one of the gold-medal favorites in a stunning upset when they challenge the United States in the semis.

Slovakia has been overlooked the entire tournament, but this is their moment, With the United States as their opponent, they can punch their ticket to the gold-medal game and establish themselves as a premier hockey nation on the international stage.

The Slafkovsky Effect

The biggest reason for Slovakia's hope is Montreal Canadiens power forward Juraj Slafkovsky. The former number one overall pick reaches a different level when he dons his country's uniform, and that is the case once again at the 2026 Games.

Through four games, Slafkovsky has been the driving force for Slovakia. He has three goals and four assists for seven points to lead his team in all offensive categories, and the competition has taken notice.

In this coming contest, Slafkovsky will draw all of the focus and ire of the United States' defense. He will likely see a ton of time against players like Jaccob Slavin and the top pair of Quinn Hughes and Charlie McAvoy. Facing some stiff defensive competition, Slafkovsky will need to bring his A game. If he does, he could lead Slovakia to the gold medal round.

Feb 11, 2026; Milan, Italy; Dalibor Dvorsky of Slovakia in action with Henri Jokiharju of Finland in men's ice hockey group B play during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Blues Youngster Finding Groove On Olympic Stage

The second-best player for Slovakia in this tournament has undoubtedly been St. Louis Blues youngster Dalibor Dvorsky. The 2023 10th overall pick has made the jump to the NHL this season, with nine goals and 15 points in 47 contests, but he's broken out offensively during this stretch for Slovakia.

Through four games, he's tied with Slafkovsky for the team lead in goals with three. He's also tallied three assists to give him six points, which ranks second amongst Slovakia's team.

In a huge opportunity, Dvorsky has thrived. Things have been tough in St. Louis, but in a winning environment, it's clear that he can contribute on both ends of the ice and make a difference.

Hlavaj Keeps Pushing

You can't win without goaltending. That's exactly what they're getting right now from Samuel Hlavaj. The Minnesota Wild goaltender has had a painfully tough regular season, spending time at both the AHL and ECHL levels.

But in the pipes for Slovakia, he's been an excellent goalie. In three games played, he's posted a 2-1 record with a goals-against average of 2.67 and a .932 save percentage.

If he has another game of a lifetime, not even the United States' high-powered offense could overcome the red-hot streak Hlavaj is on.

