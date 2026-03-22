Playoff Format Debate Resurfaces as Stars Face Wild in Potential First Round

The annual debate over NHL playoff seeding has returned with added intensity as the postseason picture crystallizes. The Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild sit on a collision course for a first-round series despite their conference-wide standings suggesting they deserve softer opponents.

The Stars currently occupy second place in the Central Division and second overall in the Western Conference with 96 points. Minnesota holds third in the Central and fifth overall with 90 points, setting up a blockbuster opening round battle.

Meanwhile in the Pacific Division, the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights would meet as the fifth and seventh-best teams in the conference. The disparity has reignited calls for the league to abandon its divisional format and return to conference-wide seeding.

League Stands Firm

The NHL has repeatedly rejected proposals to modify its playoff structure despite ongoing criticism from fans and media. Daily Faceoff's David Pagnotta explained the league's reasoning during an edition of Daily Faceoff LIVE, noting that ownership and executives remain committed to the current system.

"They've been very adamant about not changing it," Pagnotta said. "There's a lot of people that want it to go back to 1-8 rather than how it's set up divisionally, but the league really likes the fact that you've got meaningful games in round one."

The league believes divisional matchups create significantly more compelling opening-round series. Pagnotta pointed to the potential Stars and Wild showdown as exactly the type of high-stakes matchup that drives viewership and fan engagement throughout the first round.

Television Drives Decisions

The league's internal research has convinced leadership that divisional matchups produce superior television ratings compared to the old conference seeding format. Commissioner Gary Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly have made their position clear through conversations with reporters.

"From what the league has studied over the years has been that that has led to better ratings throughout the course of the playoffs," Pagnotta revealed. "Again, you can argue that 1-8 should be better. You should reward those teams that have had better seasons to face lesser opponents."

The league remains adamant despite valid arguments for rewarding regular season success with favorable playoff matchups. Ownership and executives prioritize creating rivalries and meaningful early round battles over traditional seeding based purely on conference-wide standings and point totals.

No Expansion Plans

The NHL has also dismissed suggestions to expand the playoff field or implement a play-in tournament similar to other professional leagues. Bettman and Daly argue that the final five to six weeks of the regular season already function as an extended playoff race.

"Once the trade deadline hits, you get those five, six weeks going into the playoffs. That's your play-in tournament," Pagnotta explained. "How many meaningful games are we keeping tabs on right now to see who's getting points and who's not?"

The league maintains that the current structure creates sustained drama throughout the final month of the regular season. Teams fighting for playoff positioning generate compelling storylines and television ratings without needing additional postseason expansion or play-in tournament games.

The debate figures to continue as potential first-round matchups develop over the final weeks of the regular season.

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