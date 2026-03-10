Wild Could Cement Playoff Spot with Win in Final Game vs. Mammoth

The Minnesota Wild have spent most of the season in playoff territory, and their matchup against the Utah Mammoth offers a chance to tighten their grip on third place in the Central Division. Minnesota enters the contest with 85 points and a 37-16-11 record.

The Wild are riding a four-game points streak that has helped them post a 7-2-1 mark over their last ten games. With just 18 games remaining before the postseason begins April 16, every win helps separate Minnesota from the pack in what's been described as one of the most top-heavy divisions in recent seasons

Not to mention, they are also currently sitting comfortably in a playoff spot with over 90 percent playoff chances, according to projections. A likely first-round matchup with the Dallas Stars looms, making every point crucial for potential home-ice advantage.

Wild Host Mammoth in Battle of Stingy Defenses

The clash features two of the league's best defensive units. Utah holds opponents to the fourth-fewest goals per game at 2.75, while Minnesota ranks sixth at 2.83. The Wild will need their defensive structure intact after falling 3-2 to Colorado in a shootout last weeekend.

Jesper Wallstedt stopped 34 of 36 shots in the loss, continuing his solid campaign alongside Filip Gustavsson. Wallstedt owns a 14-6-5 record with a 2.81 goals-against average and .913 save percentage. Gustavsson has posted a 23-10-6 mark with a 2.53 GAA and .912 save percentage.

Mar 8, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Wild goaltender Jesper Wallstedt (30) in the second period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Minnesota counters its defensive prowess with an elite scoring punch. Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild with 36 goals and 76 points, placing him third in the NHL in goals and tied for seventh in points. Matt Boldy sits right behind with 35 goals and 72 points. The duo gives Minnesota two of the league's top 15 scorers.

Kaprizov notched a power-play goal in their last loss, while Nico Sturm added a shorthanded goal past the Avalanche goaltender. Quinn Hughes leads the team with 40 assists, showcasing the depth of Minnesota's offensive weapons. Meanwhile, Utah enters having won both previous meetings this season.

Offensive Firepower

The Mammoth posted a 6-2 victory on October 25 and followed with a 5-2 win on February 27. Dylan Guenther scored his 30th goal of the season Monday night, marking the first time he's reached that benchmark in his career. Guenther is riding a four-game point streak with three goals and three assists.

Clayton Keller sits one goal away from becoming Utah's fourth 20-goal scorer this season. The Mammoth has three players with 20 or more goals, and Keller's next tally will make it four. On the other hand, Minnesota boasts the league's fourth-best power play at 25.7 percent.

Both teams have scored 75 third-period goals, tied for ninth-most in the NHL. Will the Wild continue their homestand against Philadelphia? Can they solve Utah after two lopsided losses? Can Minnesota build separation in the playoff race down the stretch?

