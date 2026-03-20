NHL Power Rankings: Blue Jackets, Bruins Climb Before Playoffs

The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs are rapidly approaching, but the playoff picture has only grown murkier. The Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars maintain their spots on top of the NHL standings, but the rest of the standings and playoff seedings are completely up for grabs.

Aside from the Central Division, the rest of the divisions and Wild Card spots are a battle with just a few weeks remaining in the regular season schedule.

With so much on the line, this is how the latest power rankings shake out on Breakaway On SI.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have been beyond impressive since head coach Rick Bowness took over right after the new year. Now, the Jackets have displaced the New York Islanders for third place in the Metro Division. That would guarantee them a playoff spot and a first-round matchup with the second place team in the division.

it's hard not to see them getting there, as they've picked up points in 10 straight games.

Mar 19, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) reacts after making a save during the second period against the Winnipeg Jets at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Boston Bruins, like the Blue Jackets, have shown significant progress at the perfect time. The Bruins are 5-2-3 in their last 10 contests, and they currently occupy the top Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Credit to goaltender Jeremy Swayman, who has been rock solid since the 2026 Winter Olympics. In eight starts, he's gone 5-1-2, allowing one goal in four of those starts. If he keeps this resurgent run going, the Bruins will keep running right into the postseason.

The Montreal Canadiens are such an exciting team. The question is, do they have the goaltending to sustain a playoff run? In third place in the Atlantic Division, they are set for a potential first-round matchup against a powerful Tampa Bay Lightning.

One of the most impressive stories of their season is the goal scoring prowess of winger Cole Caufield. His 40 goals rank second in the NHL, and he is just five goals back of the league leader, Nathan MacKinnon.

Mar 18, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) skates before the start of the game against the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

Sidney Crosby's return has the Pittsburgh Penguins setting their sights on securing a postseason spot, but they aren't stopping there. The Pens have been upfront about giving their aging core one final Stanley Cup run, and this might just be it.

Defenseman Erik Karlsson has been elite since the Olympics, and it's given the Penguins a top blue liner entering a critical run of games. Karlsson has been the highest-scoring defenseman since the NHL resumed action, and it has the entire city hopeful.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are trying to claim the top spot in the Atlantic Division while their superstar forward Nikita Kucherov closes in on another scoring title. With 114 points, he trails Connor McDavid by a lone point for the scoring title.

The Lightning would be higher on this list, if not for their 4-6 record in the last 10 games. It's not time to panic in Tampa, but they need to get back on track before the postseason begins.

The leaders of the Metropolitan Division, the Carolina Hurricanes have an eight-point lead over the Penguins for first place. They are set for another long run in the postseason, but the question is can they shed their playoff demons in 2026?

The hope is that the addition of another veteran scorer helps this team get over the hump. Nikolaj Ehlers has been excellent in his first season with Carolina, scoring 20 goals and recording 56 points in 68 games.

Mar 8, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Bobby Brink (10) plays the puck forward in the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Wild are all-in this year, but inopportune injuries have hobbled this team down the stretch. They've gone 4-4-2 in their last 10 while top center Joel Eriksson Ek and top forward Kirill Kaprizov recover from injuries. As long as that duo returns for the playoffs, the Wild are on the prowl.

The Buffalo Sabres are the best surprise in the NHL this year, and they hold a four point lead over the Lightning for first place in the Atlantic Division.

Top defenseman and captain Rasmus Dahlin's masterful season has led this team to a new level, and now, the Sabres are one of the biggest contenders in the Eastern Conference. How things have changed in Buffalo.

The Dallas Stars have had their struggles, but they've left those behind as the postseason nears. The Stars have snuck up on the first place position in the Central Division, and they've won eight of their last 10 games. With a +52 goal differential, the Stars have shown they are going to be an incredibly difficult team to handle in the playoffs.

The Colorado Avalanche are not perfect, but they've been the best team in the NHL all season long. With 44 wins and a slight lead for the Central Division, the Avs are in a great position to challenge for the Stanley Cup.

The addition of veteran Nazem Kadri is especially intriguing. The veteran center helped the team win the 2022 Stanley Cup, and he's hoping to do the same thing in 2026.

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