Stars Forward Snubbed Once Again By Team USA

What more does a top Dallas Stars forward have to do to earn a spot on the United States' roster? Jason Robertson has been arguably one of the best American forwards over the past year and a half, yet he's been left off of multiple rosters for international tournaments.

First, the Stars scorer was left off the 4 Nations Face-Off roster. Team USA finished with the silver medal. Then, he missed out on the chance to represent the United States at the 2025 IIHF World Championships where they won gold.

After an incredible first half of the current season, he felt like a slam-dunk choice to represent the USA. Yet again, the country passed on the extremely talented winger. It frankly makes zero sense, and will be a move that everyone points to if they fall short of their goal this coming February.

Top American Scorer

Going back to the start of the 2024-2025 campaign, you'll be hard pressed to find many better performing players. Offensively, Robertson is among the highest-scoring skaters.

He's played in 123 games since last season began. In that span, he's recorded 59 goals and 69 assists for 128 points. His 59 goals are the fifth-most by an American and his 128 points ranks third. He trails only Vegas Golden Knights superstar Jack Eichel and Winnipeg Jets winger Kyle Connor for the most points by an American.

Dec 18, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) warms up before the game against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

The Flaw in USA’s Roster Model

It isn’t just Robertson who was left off the roster with no real explanation. Detroit Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat and Montreal Canadiens sniper Cole Caufield were also left off the roster. Instead, Team USA opted for veterans like Vincent Trocheck and Brock Nelson.

The likely reason is because the United States views Nelson and Trocheck as more reliable defensive forwards. As general manager Bill Guerin has explained numerous times over the past few months, the goal is to assemble the most balanced team, not the most talented.

The intention is fine, it’s the execution that keeps missing the mark. Sure, Trocheck and Nelson might be slightly better defensive forwards than Robertson. But how much better is the defense you’re getting in that pair, compared to the two-way game Robertson provides?

The answer is obvious. Trocheck and Nelson won’t shut down Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon in an elimination game against Canada, but Jason Robertson could be a player who scores the game-winning goal.

Just look at what happened at the 4 Nations Face-Off. The team was gritty and experienced, but in the end Canada’s offensive prowess was too much to contain.

Still, Guerin and company turn again to their defensive forwards and hope for different results.

It’s a huge snub for Robertson, who was beyond deserving of a spot on Team USA. When the silver or bronze medal comes home with the United States, we can all point to this roster choice as a huge turning point.

