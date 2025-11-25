Stars Need to Extend Jason Robertson
Jason Robertson can’t stop scoring goals.
Over the Dallas Stars’ last six games, Robertson’s scored an eye-popping 10 goals, including a hat trick against the Philadelphia Flyers on Nov. 15. The Stars have won four of those contests, and Robertson’s consistent offensive prowess has been a major reason why.
It’s been known for a long time that Robertson is somebody who can score goals in bunches, but this latest spree is further proof that the Stars need to do everything in their power to keep him in Dallas for as long as possible.
Robertson’s an Important Piece to the Stars’ Puzzle
The Stars are firmly in pursuit of a championship, and that ambition has never been a secret. From owner Tom Gaglardi down to the concession workers at the American Airlines Center, the organization is united in its goal of winning its first Stanley Cup since 1999.
General manager Jim Nill has subsequently assembled a roster that’s good enough to do that. He and the front office have secured several long-term deals for many high-profile players on the roster, such as Mikko Rantanen, Jake Oettinger, Wyatt Johnston, Thomas Harley, Matt Duchene, Miro Heiskanen and Roope Hintz. The key name that’s omitted from that list is Robertson, who’s set to become a restricted free agent at season’s end.
Robertson inked a four-year, $31 million contract prior to the 2022 campaign, and that deal has paid off phenomenally for both sides. The 26-year-old forward from California has put up monster seasons, proving to be not only a fantastic scorer — he had 46 goals and 109 points in 2022-23 — but also remarkably durable, playing in 82 games in each of the past three seasons. That makes him a commodity that's not easily replaceable.
So, why hasn’t a deal been struck? It’s obvious that the Stars and Robertson are in a symbiotic relationship that needs to continue. But, with most things in life, what seems simple is a little bit more complicated.
The Hurdles Are High But Not Insurmountable
Because of the lucrative contracts that Dallas has already committed to, there isn’t a lot of cap space left for Robertson. He deserves to be well-compensated for his play — as evidenced by his recent stretch of scoring — so any new agreement would need to make sure he’s financially taken care of.
On paper, the Stars’ current projected cap space of approximately minus $1.7 million wouldn’t be enough to fit in a new deal for Robertson. That’s the bad news. The good news is that the cap appears to be going up next offseason, which could give the team enough wiggle room to make it all work.
The other piece of good fortune is that it appears Robertson wants to stay in Texas. Over the offseason, Robertson expressed that he wasn’t too worried about the contract negotiations and was instead focused on the season at hand.
“It doesn’t really bother me,” he said. “I think what is important is this year for us as a team. The window is open, we’re trying to win it this year, and then we’ll look at it.”
That sentiment rang true for Nill, too.
“We have team control for two more years, RFA rights, so it’s a different time frame for us,” Nill said.
It’s also clear that Robertson is going to wait until the last possible moment to get a deal done. He obviously wants to play out the season, see what he can do on the ice and then ask for what he’s worth.
The Stars and Robertson need to work it out. Whether it happens next week or in four months does not matter. Dallas needs Jason Robertson, because without him, they just aren't the same.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!