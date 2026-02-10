Sweden and Finland Lead the Way in Olympic Group B

The men’s hockey tournament at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games is just one day away. Twelve nations are vying for the ultimate prize of Olympic gold, with some having a better shot than others.

The tournament’s structure is simple. Three groups of four teams compete in the group stage to determine the seeding for the knockout stage. The group stage is a round-robin that sees each country play the others in its group once. The winner of each group earns a bye, with the best second-place team also getting a bye. The rest of the teams compete in an opening-round contest. From there, it’s a single-elimination bracket, with the winner being adorned with the coveted gold medal.

Group B features four nations seeking to upset the power structure at these Olympics: Finland, Sweden, Slovakia and Italy. Let’s look at the outlook for each team to see which squad will come out on top in Group B.

Finland

Feb 13, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; [Imagn Images direct customers only] Team Finland forward Mikko Rantanen (96) looks on in warm-up before a game against Team USA during a 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey game at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | David Kirouac-Imagn Images

Four years ago, Team Finland won a historic gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. In the time since, the national team hasn’t experienced much success — the Finns haven’t won an IIHF-sanctioned event since and finished last in the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off — which means the country is hoping this trip to the Olympics marks a change in the right direction.

Led by the quartet of Dallas Stars players Mikko Rantanen, Miro Heiskanen, Roope Hintz and Esa Lindell, as well as Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho, the Finns boast some of the top talent the NHL has to offer. One has to believe this group could be the one that flips the script and delivers Finland its second consecutive gold.

Even with all that star power, the Finns have often found themselves doubted. But that’s exactly where the country thrives. It has always been underestimated, yet it usually finds a way to shock the world regardless. That being said, Finland finding a way to finish on the podium wouldn’t be a surprise. This is a team that’s extremely talented, and there’s no reason to believe it won’t be competitive in the world’s most prestigious international event.

Team Finland schedule: Feb. 11 vs. Slovakia (10:40 a.m. ET); Feb. 13 vs. Sweden (6:10 a.m. ET); Feb. 14 vs. Italy (10:40 a.m. ET)

Sweden

Feb 15, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; [Imagn Images direct customers only] Team Sweden defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) celebrates with teammates including forward William Nylander (88) after scoring a goal against Team Finland in the second period during a 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey game at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images | Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

The Swedes have been dealing with the injury bug in the lead-up to the 2026 Winter Games. Young Anaheim Ducks star Leo Carlsson was sidelined with a thigh injury that required surgery. Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin is also sitting out because of an injury. There were doubts that players such as Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander, Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman would be able to play, though all three will be taking the ice in Milan.

Now that’s all in the past. Team Sweden is here and ready to fight for gold, and it will have a strong chance to do so. Only Finland, the country’s fierce rival, poses a realistic threat to Sweden’s supremacy in Group B. That isn’t a slight toward the Slovaks or Italians, but rather a testament to how potent the Finns and Swedes are.

With the aforementioned players on the roster, plus others like Erik Karlsson, Rasmus Dahlin, Jacob Markstrom, Filip Gustavsson and Jesper Wallstedt, success for Sweden in this tournament feels almost inevitable. It’s only a matter of how far it can go.

Team Sweden schedule: Feb. 11 vs. Italy (3:10 p.m. ET); Feb. 13 vs. Finland (6:10 a.m. ET); Feb. 14 vs. Slovakia (6:10 a.m. ET)

Slovakia

Jan 12, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens left wing Juraj Slafkovsky (20) looks on against the Vancouver Canucks during the third period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | David Kirouac-Imagn Images

Juraj Slafkovsky was the Olympic MVP in 2022, and he’s back again to represent Team Slovakia. In the four years since those Olympic Games, Slafkovsky has developed into a strong NHL player with the Montreal Canadiens and could be on the verge of helping his countrymen reach the podium for the second straight tournament.

That’s easier said than done, but the Slovaks have their fair share of aptitude on the ice. New Jersey Devils defenseman Simon Nemec and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak will man the blue line, while Slafkovsky and San Jose Sharks forward Pavol Regenda provide the scoring. Tomas Tatar of EV Zug should also offer an offensive boost.

Still, it’s hard to see a medal at the end of the tunnel for Slovakia. The lack of NHL goaltending is a major detriment, and the overall depth simply isn’t there compared to some of the better Slovak squads of the early 21st century. Finland and Sweden’s presence in the group is also a significant barrier to earning a favorable seed in the knockout stage. Slovakia has surprised at the Olympics before, but it most likely won’t happen in 2026.

Team Slovakia schedule: Feb. 11 vs. Finland (10:40 a.m. ET); Feb. 13 vs. Italy (6:10 a.m. ET); Feb. 14 vs. Sweden (6:10 a.m. ET)

Italy

The host nation is an underdog in ice hockey, but that only adds to the allure of the Italians.

Italy’s roster does not feature a single NHL player, with the vast majority of participants coming from domestic teams or other clubs in Europe. That alone makes the path difficult, but when combined with Sweden and Finland standing in the way, any hope of success becomes cloudier than a stormy day in Tornado Alley.

The only way a miracle occurs is if goaltender Damien Clara, a former second-round draft pick of the Anaheim Ducks in 2023, has the tournament of his life. Strong goaltending can be a great neutralizer, and Clara could provide it — but that’s a tall order. Imagine it, though. It would be the story of the century in hockey.

Team Italy schedule: Feb. 11 vs. Sweden (3:10 p.m. ET); Feb. 13 vs. Slovakia (6:10 a.m. ET); Feb. 14 vs. Finland (10:40 a.m. ET)

