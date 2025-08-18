Canadiens Power Forward Ready For Next Step
Juraj Slafkovsky has had sky-high expectations since being selected first overall in the 2022 NHL Draft, and while many argue he hasn't met them, he has steadily improved each season.
The Canadiens needed a big power forward to anchor their top line, and the results with Slafkovsky filling that role are a work in progress, but after a solid season and a nice showing in the playoffs, the Slovakian has many lessons to build upon.
Heading into his fourth NHL season, the Olympics will undoubtedly be a big motivator for him to perform well and carry that momentum to help his country in Italy. But the Canadiens also need the best out of their former first overall pick, if they have any hopes of returning to the playoffs.
Slafkovsky's two goals in five playoff games weren't exactly something to get excited about, but the 21-year-old isn't a finished product yet, and the lessons that he took from the tough matchup against the Washington Capitals will only help him grow and improve his all-around game.
When anybody sees that a player is deployed top-line minutes and power play time, if the numbers aren't spectacular, the answer seems to be that the player is underperforming. However, Slafkovsky's impact often leads to scoring chances and eventual goals, but he is often not credited with an assist, despite the work he did, ultimately leading to the goal.
It's not that he didn't improve his numbers, from 50 points in 2023-24 to 51 in 2024-25, but the impact he is making using his physical traits is what the coaching staff and Canadiens fans would like to see more consistently.
If Slafkovsky can put the physicality together with the scoring instincts, fantastic playmaking and dogged forechecking sequences, then he could stand to improve his overall scoring significantly. The team is improving, with Noah Dobson coming in on the blueline, and Ivan Demidov set to make his debut.
Having said that, it would be awfully difficult to imagine that Slafkovsky doesn't take a big step, and he isn't looking to ride shotgun on the top line, but drive the play and push the pace. Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki will find ways to improve, whether it be 100 points for the captain or 40-50 goals for No. 13, but Slafkovsky's help could set the line apart from the rest of the league.
No. 20's importance on the top line is undeniable, and his abilities aren't something the Canadiens have plenty of, so his next step will be the biggest one of all. It will also have tremendous impact on the clubs' success.
