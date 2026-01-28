Red Wings Lock In Veteran Defender On Three Year Extension

The Detroit Red Wings secured a key piece of their defensive core this week when they announced a three-year contract extension for Ben Chiarot. The veteran D-man agreed to terms on a deal carrying an annual average value of $3.85 million, keeping him in Detroit through the 2028-29 season.

The extension comes as Chiarot approaches the final months of his current four-year, $19 million contract signed in July 2022. Rather than letting the 33-year-old reach unrestricted free agency this summer, Detroit moved proactively to secure his services for the next three years.

BENNY! 🗣️



The #RedWings have signed Ben Chiarot to a three-year contract extension with an AAV of $3,850,000. pic.twitter.com/MXrDz66tyU — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) January 28, 2026

Chiarot has become a steady presence on Detroit's blue line since arriving from Florida three and a half years ago. The 6-foot-3, 222-pound defenseman brings the physical edge and veteran leadership the Red Wings value as they push for their first playoff berth since 2016.

Consistency in Shutdown Role

Through 53 games this season, Chiarot has contributed four goals and seven assists while averaging over 21 minutes of ice time per contest. His value extends beyond the scoresheet, as he continues providing the hits and shot blocks that have become his trademark.

The Hamilton native has logged at least 100 hits and 100 blocks in each of the past three seasons with Detroit. His physical style and willingness to play in all situations make him a valuable asset for a team fighting for playoff positioning in a brutally competitive Atlantic Division.

Detroit currently sits at 32-17-5, battling for a postseason spot alongside multiple division rivals. The Red Wings have worked to build sustainable success after missing the playoffs for nine consecutive seasons, and keeping veterans like Chiarot fits that plan.

Chiarot brings extensive playoff experience from deep runs with Montreal and Florida. He helped the Canadiens reach the 2021 Stanley Cup Final and contributed to the Panthers' run after being acquired at the 2022 trade deadline. That postseason pedigree carries significant value for a young Detroit roster hungry to end its playoff drought.

Long-Term Commitment

The extension represents Detroit's continued investment in experienced defensemen who can mentor younger players while contributing in meaningful minutes. Chiarot will be 36 when the deal expires, but his durable track record suggests he can maintain effectiveness throughout the contract.

Detroit hosts Los Angeles before continuing its push through the second half of the season with Chiarot now locked in as a long-term piece of the defensive group.

