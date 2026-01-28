Red Wings' Patrick Kane Ties Mike Modano's All-Time Record

The Detroit Red Wings are battling for the top spot in the Atlantic Division. Playing their second season under head coach Todd McLellan, the team is a point off the division lead and heading toward the postseason for the first time since the 2015-2016 campaign.

The Red Wings are led by their captain Dylan Larkin and a resurgent season in net from veteran goalie John Gibson. But the magic is how much production they are getting across their forward and defensive groups.

That includes veteran winger and three-time Stanley Cup winner, Patrick Kane. The 37-year-old former first-overall pick has 31 points in 39 games, including 11 points on the power play. His play has been excellent, but his most recent point put him in some all-time company.

With his latest assist, Kane tied Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Modano for the most points ever scored by an American in the NHL.

Mike Modano, you have company! 🎬



With an assist, Patrick Kane has tied Mike Modano for the most points by a U.S.-born player! pic.twitter.com/tNxABJGq17 — NHL (@NHL) January 28, 2026

Finding Positives in the Negative

The Red Wings lost the game against the Los Angeles Kings, which seemed to erase the fact that Kane tied Modano for such a prestigious scoring position. Kane downplayed his historic achievement after the game, focusing more on the loss than the individual achievement.

"It’s tough right now,” he said. “Nothing really went right for us tonight, so it’s tough to really think about right now. But hopefully next game’s a better result and can move past Mike next game, so that’d be nice to do that and do it with a win."

Luckily, their head coach savored the moment for him. McLellan acknowledged the loss, but he made sure to remember the human part of the game and credited Kane with tying Modano and reaching such a meaningful milestone.

"We have to be human beings about this,” McLellan told reporters after the game. “None of us are happy that we lost the game tonight, but he also reached a pretty significant milestone. He’s one away from being on top of that mountain

Jan 21, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane (88) warms up before playing the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Kane's Long Road to Modano

Kane's status as the golden boy of the USA began over 20 years ago. He was a prize prospect who came up through the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP) and the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) before the Chicago Blackhawks selected him with the first pick of the 2007 NHL Draft.

During his tenure with the Blackhawks, Kane achieved NHL glory. He won the Stanley Cup three times and captured the Calder Memorial Trophy, the Art Ross Trophy, the Hart Memorial Trophy, and was named the Stanley Cup MVP during the 2013 postseason.

Through 1,341 NHL games, Kane has amassed an impressive 1,374 points. He is currently tied for 27th all-time in NHL scoring, and continues to climb the ladder. With his next point, he'll officially be the highest-scoring American forward of all-time.

