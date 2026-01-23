Atlantic Division is NHL’s Toughest Division, And Anyone’s Game

The Atlantic Division is now the king of the NHL.

Perhaps this might come as a shock to those who have become accustomed to the Central Division reigning supreme during the 2025-26 season. That’s understandable. After all, it has been the Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild who have consistently been at the top of the league standings for weeks and months on end. But just as the autumn leaves fall to the ground or the showers of April turn into May flowers, things change — and the NHL is no exception.

Over the past month or so, the Atlantic Division has established itself as the most competitive group of teams the NHL has to offer. Each squad has a theoretical chance to win the division. Yes, that’s right — even the last-place Ottawa Senators and Florida Panthers have a fighting chance (however slim) of taking the Atlantic Division crown when everything is said and done. And even if those two teams can’t win the division, they can certainly elevate themselves to a playoff position and make a push toward a championship. Anything is possible in the Atlantic Division. It’s a land of opportunity akin to the American dream.

The Lightning and the Red Wings Are Setting the Pace

Jan 21, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin (71) celebrates aftert scoring the winning goal in overtime against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

There’s no doubt that the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Detroit Red Wings are the favorites in the Atlantic as January approaches its end. The Lightning, who have come on extremely strong as of late via a dominant streak of play, are the standard-bearers that everybody else longs to catch. The dynasty that Jon Cooper has built, although waning in recent years, shows why this division is one of splendor and victory.

On the other side of that same coin are the Red Wings, who, unlike the Lightning, haven’t been racking up playoff victories in the recent past. In fact, Detroit has failed to make the Stanley Cup playoffs since 2016, yet is on the precipice of breaking that drought and emerging as a favorite to win it all.

It’s the dichotomy between Tampa Bay and Detroit that perfectly sums up why the Atlantic Division is so strong. Both franchises are having tremendous success so far, though one has been there and done that while the other is still attempting to find its sea legs. Regardless of the past, the Lightning and the Red Wings are carrying the torch in the Atlantic. The question now becomes: can anybody catch up?

It’s Anybody's Game in the Atlantic Division

Jan 7, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens forward Philip Danault (24) and teammate forward Nick Suzuki (14) prepares for a face off against the Calgary Flames during the third period at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images | Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Four teams — the Montreal Canadiens, Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs — are right on the Lightning’s and Red Wings’ tails. Just the slightest slip-up from either of those two, paired with a hot streak from the aforementioned four, could change the power dynamic in the Atlantic as quickly as it takes to snuff out a candle in a typhoon.

It’s any team’s game at this point — all it will take is for one of them to assert itself as the force to be reckoned with. Will it be the young Canadiens, powered by stars Nick Suzuki, Lane Hutson, Cole Caufield and Ivan Demidov? How about the up-and-coming Sabres, who fired general manager Kevyn Adams in December and have been on a complete roll since? The Bruins and Maple Leafs also want to have a say in all this. Both employ formidable rosters that could make a postseason run should the conditions allow it.

So, who will win the Atlantic Division? Nobody has a clue. What is clear, though, is that from top to bottom, the division is by far the most competitive in the NHL, making the race to claim the prize that much more tantalizing and entertaining to watch.

