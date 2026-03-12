Red Wings Lose Two Key Scorers Amid Playoff Push

The Detroit Red Wings are in the middle of a battle for their playoff lives. For the past decade, the Red Wings have failed to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs but now have a chance to break that drought once and for all. But with all things in life, it hasn’t been easy, with the latest spell of bad luck being injuries to both captain Dylan Larkin and Andrew Copp.

Larkin, who was an integral piece to Team USA’s march toward the gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, injured his right leg on March 6 in a game against the Florida Panthers. Copp sustained his ailment just four days later on March 10, also against the Panthers. With the season beginning to ramp up, both players are going to be needed should Detroit make a run at the postseason. Unfortunately, that’s not going to be possible — at least for two weeks.

Per @DetroitRedWings head coach Todd McLellan following Thursday’s morning skate in Tampa Bay, both captain Dylan Larkin and Andrew Copp are “gonna be two weeks..will reassess them then.” #LGRW — Jonathan Mills (@JonathanDMillsy) March 12, 2026

“Andrew and Dylan are going to be two weeks,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said prior to the team’s crucial contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning. “We’ll reassess them then.

“They’re both very good players. We’d like to have them in the lineup. If all goes well with recovery, we hopefully have them back. And in that timeframe, they don’t lose a lot of conditioning or timing, if you will. As it goes longer, then you run into having to get them back up to speed and get their lungs and their legs back. So we’re hoping the two-week timeframe is what it turns out to be.”

Larkin and Copp Are Two Key Offensive Pieces for Detroit

Dylan Larkin is a Detroit Red Wing through and through. He’s been with the organization for the entirety of his 11-year NHL career, putting up 631 points over 797 games. Through 63 games during the 2025-26 season, Larkin has recorded 28 goals and 27 assists, two figures that mark his prowess on the ice. Without him, Detroit loses a leader that has seen it all and knows how to win.

Andrew Copp’s scoring, while not as prolific as Larkin’s, has still been a nice addition to the club throughout the campaign. He has totaled 37 points — eight goals and 29 assists — through 65 games this season.

Without the duo of Larkin and Copp, the Red Wings are missing some key scoring weapons that will be necessary down the stretch run. Getting those two back and healthy is a priority that can’t be understated. The Red Wings are safely in playoff position for now, but who’s to say what losing two potent centers will do to the team moving forward.

The first test will be against the Lightning, a fellow Atlantic Division foe, in a game that presents Detroit with an opportunity to gain some ground in the standings. The team will then travel to Dallas to take on the Stars before heading back home for a four-game homestand that starts on March 16 versus the Calgary Flames.

