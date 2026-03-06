Red Wings Trade Draft Picks for Blues Defenseman

The Detroit Red Wings acquired defenseman Justin Faulk from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for a first-round pick and a third-round pick. The move bolsters the blue line as Detroit pushes for a playoff spot in the Atlantic Division.

Faulk brings an established offensive presence to the Red Wings defense corps. The 33-year-old right-shot defenseman has recorded 32 points on 11 goals and 21 assists in 58 games this season while logging top-four minutes for St. Louis.

Offensive Contributor on Hot Streak

The veteran blueliner arrives in Detroit riding a strong stretch of play. Faulk compiled 10 assists over his last nine games with the Blues, demonstrating the playmaking ability that attracted general manager Steve Yzerman.

Feb 26, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk (72) looks on prior to a face off against the Seattle Kraken during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

Faulk carries a $6.5 million cap hit through the 2026-27 season. His contract expires after next year, making him an unrestricted free agent. The Minnesota native provides Detroit with an experienced presence capable of contributing in all situations.

TSN hockey insider Darren Dreger reported the trade details, noting the return of a first and third round pick heading to St. Louis. Blues reporter Jeremy Rutherford confirmed the transaction was finalized, writing on social media that it sounds like the deal is happening.

Addressing Defensive Depth

Detroit entered the trade deadline third in the Atlantic Division with 77 points through 62 games. The Red Wings hold a 35-20-7 record as they battle for playoff positioning in the competitive Eastern Conference.

Faulk adds another veteran option alongside Moritz Seider, Ben Chiarot and Simon Edvinsson on the Detroit blue line. His offensive instincts complement a Red Wings defense corps that has supported the team's playoff push throughout the season.

The former Carolina Hurricanes first-round pick has accumulated 434 career points on 126 goals and 308 assists in 863 NHL games. Faulk brings playoff experience and consistent production to a Red Wings roster seeking its first postseason appearance since 2022.

Blues Continue Selling

St. Louis sits eighth in the Central Division with a 23-29-9 record. The Blues remain well outside playoff contention with 55 points, positioning them as sellers ahead of the trade deadline.

The acquisition of draft capital provides St. Louis with assets for future roster construction. Blues general manager Doug Armstrong continues retooling the roster after a disappointing campaign in the Western Conference.

Faulk could make his Red Wings debut as early as later today when Detroit hosts the Florida Panthers at 7 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena. The Red Wings continue their homestand this weekend against the Boston Bruins before embarking on a four-game road trip through the Eastern Conference later this month.

