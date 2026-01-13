Stars' Jason Robertson Continues to Prove He Belongs on Team USA

Jason Robertson’s snub from Team USA’s Olympic Winter Games roster reverberated throughout the hockey world. Fans and pundits came out of the woodwork to ask one simple question: “Why?”

A week and a half later, that question still persists. How could the United States, a country that desperately wants to win its first gold medal since the historic “Miracle on Ice” of the 1980 Winter Games at Lake Placid, leave one of the nation’s most prolific scorers off its roster? How, if this country was to be taken seriously by the Canadians could it decide that Robertson — a player who has consistently proven he has what it takes at the highest levels of hockey — was not worthy?

For Robertson, the disappointment was evident. In his first media availability following the snub, the 26-year-old from California said that he believed he was good enough, but at the end of the day it was Team USA’s decision.

“I mean, obviously it hurts your ego, but I’m not going to change the way I play,” Robertson said. “I’m happy to keep doing what I do. … I strive to be the best at whatever I can be. It so happened that this year was the Olympic year, and that’s not gonna stop me from doing that the rest of the season. I love the game. I just keep playing. And that’s the beauty of it.”

And keep playing Robertson has.

Proving the Naysayers Wrong

Jan 6, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) celebrates his goal with center Wyatt Johnston (53) center Roope Hintz (24) and defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) past Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Brandon Bussi (32) defenseman Sean Walker (26), center Jordan Staal (11) and defenseman K'andre Miller (19) during the first period at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

Since the dawn of the New Year, Robertson has been on a roll. He’s scored four goals over the Stars’ first six games, including the game-winning tally in the team’s 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Jan. 12. In total, he’s put up nine points over the past week and a half, which is just a continuation of the greatness he’s been displaying all season.

Robertson’s 27 goals this season are the third-most in the NHL up to this point, behind only Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon (36) and Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (30). Both those players are contenders for the Hart Memorial Trophy, which just goes to show what good company Robertson has been keeping so far in 2025-26. To make the case for Robertson even clearer, he’s tied for eighth in the league in points at 55, with his fellow Stars teammate and Team Finland star Mikko Rantanen placing sixth with 62.

A HERO IN HIS HOMETOWN 🤩



Jason Robertson gives the Stars a late lead in LA!#TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/kQCR1Em2ID — Victory+ (@victoryplustv) January 13, 2026

Those numbers alone should have been enough for the people in charge to know that Robertson deserved a spot on Team USA’s roster. Alas, that was unfortunately not the case, and now the only chance for him to go to Milan rests on the off chance that somebody gets hurt. While nobody wishes ill on anyone on the roster, Team USA’s hopes of winning the gold medal would skyrocket the second Robertson put on his country’s sweater. Unfortunately, Team USA general manager Bill Guerin — who just happens to be the GM for the Stars’ bitter rival, the Minnesota Wild — thought differently.

So, while Team USA is off gallivanting in Italy, trying to take home the gold, Robertson will be back home in Texas, doing everything he can to make sure the Stars win the Stanley Cup. How will he do that? He’ll just score and score some more, which is exactly what he’s done for his entire career.

