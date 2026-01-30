Red Wings' Patrick Kane Makes History After Passing Mike Modano

It was just a calm night at Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit as the Red Wings were hosting the Washington Capitals in a matchup of two good Eastern Conference teams. It was 1-0 Capitals in the middle of the second period as the Red Wings were looking for the equalizer.

And they eventually found it, as defenseman Ben Chariot let a rocket go from the point, which beat goaltender Charlie Lindgren as the score was nodded up at 1. But with Patrick Kane's assist on Chariot's goal, it gave Kane the most points for a USA-born hockey player in NHL history.

PATRICK KANE NOW HAS THE MOST POINTS EVER BY AN AMERICAN 🔥🚨 pic.twitter.com/T0Df15gQMx — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 30, 2026

With his assist on the goal, it gave Kane point number 1,375 for his career and put his name in the history books. So much so that he passed legendary former NHL player Mike Modano, and Modano actually had a message for Kane after the goal.

Modano had some kind words for Kane after breaking his record 👏 pic.twitter.com/p5Xb2eWR1E — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 30, 2026

It says a lot about how accomplished and hard-working Kane is as a hockey player to get a message from an NHL great like Modano for breaking his record. Kane is on a Detroit team that seems to be contending in both the Atlantic division and Eastern Conference and shows no signs of slowing down.

Kane has been playing in the league for 20 years, and to be able to put up that many points at his age is absolutely remarkable. Detroit is lucky to have him around, especially if they are to make a playoff run this season.

Kane is exactly the type of player that the Red Wings have been needing

When hockey fans and Red Wings fans specifically look at Detroit's roster, they would think that it is top-heavy with guys like Dylan Larkin, Alex Debrincat and Lucas Raymond, among others. But for years now, they have been needing that extra veteran presence on their club to help them get over the hump.

The Red Wings have not made the playoffs in quite a few years now and having Kane on the roster should certainly help them get there and break the drought. Kane comes with a ton of playoff experience as he was once a long time member of the Chicago Blackhawks with whom he won a few Stanley Cups.

And knowing that he has that much playoff experience under his belt, he should have no problem helping this team get to the playoffs and make a run. They had been needing a player like him for quite some time, and now that they have him, he should be plenty helpful.

