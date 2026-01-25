Back-to-Back Goals Lead Kraken to Win Over Devils

In a day when energy from sports fans was absolutely buzzing throughout the entire city of Seattle, the Seattle Kraken delivered an exciting game of their own in hosting the New Jersey Devils.

With the Seattle Seahawks hosting the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL Conference Championships at Lumen Field, plenty of Seahawks jerseys were worn throughout Climate Pledge Arena as the Devils aimed to win their fourth straight game. With a win over the Kraken, New Jersey also would have completed a full sweep on their four-game western road trip. And thanks to back-to-back goals scored in the final frame, the Kraken absolutely prevented that from occurring.

Head Coach Lane Lambert said to the media postgame that the noon start time provided a different setting for Seattle.

"We're all cheering for the Seahawks here once they get underway," Lambert said. "And you know, I thought our guys did a good job of playing a game in a little bit of a different environment at noon."

The first period saw the Devils strike first on the power-play with a goal from Dougie Hamilton — assisted by Jack Hughes and Connor Brown. With that goal, the Kraken have now given up nine goals in the first period over their past six games.

Also in the opening frame, a scrum between Dawson Mercer and Seattle's Ryan Lindgren, resulting in Mercer receiving 10 minutes for Instigator - Misconduct, as listed on Game Center.

Jan 11, 2026; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; New Jersey Devils center Dawson Mercer (91) warms up before a game against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images | James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images

Ryker Evans evened things out with an unassisted goal at the 12:23 mark of the middle frame. It marked the 45th point of his career, and his fourth goal of the year.

Three goals were scored at CPA within a two-minute span in the final period. The Kraken's Matty Beniers scored at the 12:56 mark, immediately followed by Berkly Catton for the rookie's fifth goal of his career. New Jersey answered back with a goal on the power play from star center Jack Hughes.

"I think our line's goal is to just try and keep the momentum in our favor," Catton said to Breakaway On SI on the momentum garnered from the back-to-back goals. "Chandler had a good look there, he made a great play to me. So, you know, that was big."

An empty-netter from Jordan Eberle sealed the deal for the Kraken — leading them to a 4-2 victory over New Jersey.

Seattle previously fell 3-2 to the Devils in overtime on Jan. 14. The win from the Kraken split the season series between the two clubs.

