Rangers Star Forward Likely Sitting Through Olympics for Roster Management

Artemi Panarin was held out of the New York Rangers' lineup against the New York Islanders for roster management purposes, per the New York Post's Mollie Walker.

Artemi Panarin will not be in #NYR lineup tonight for roster management purposes. He is not expected to suit up in any more games for the team prior to the Olympic roster freeze. — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) January 28, 2026

In addition, Panarin is not expected to suit up in any additional matchups for the Rangers prior to the Olympic roster freeze — with three final games remaining leading up to it for the upcoming 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics which begin on Feb. 4. The last game for the Blueshirts before the break is against the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 5. Panarin is in the very last year of a seven-year, $81.5 million contract that includes a full no-movement clause.

Panarin can become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

It has been previously reported that Rangers General Manager Chris Drury told Panarin earlier this month that the team is not planning to offer him a new contract but will work with him to find a new team to play for before the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline on March 6.

Rangers' Artemi Panarin Missing in Action, on Trade Block

This latest move comes amidst the Rangers having a historically bad year, sitting at the very bottom of the Metropolitan Division with 50 points prior to the conclusion of play against the Islanders.

Per Emily Kaplan of ESPN, it is expected that Panarin has already played his final game in a Rangers jersey.

Kaplan also reported that the Rangers would be willing to retain part of Panarin's $11.6 million salary, but they still are hoping for a lofty return in seeking a first-round pick and top prospect or young roster player.

Jan 23, 2026; San Jose, California, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) before the start of warm ups against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Panarin is 34 and has been the Rangers' leading scorer in five of the past six seasons.

The Rangers have already begun retooling ahead of play against the Islanders — they traded defenseman Carson Soucy on Jan. 26 to the Islanders in only the fourth time in league history between the opposing New York teams. The New Jersey Devils also sent Ondrej Palat to the Islanders in exchange for forward Maxim Tsyplakov and New Jersey’s third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, as well as the club’s sixth-round selection.

Palat was sent over following — just as what happened to Panarin — he was held out/scratched of the lineup for roster-related reasons.

Keeping Panarin out of the lineup for roster management purposes now means the Rangers are closer to either moving him or protecting him from injury due to the intent to trade him.

"The team decided to go in a different direction," Panarin previously said to NHL.com following a 6-3 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 17. "I'm okay with that."

Panarin has been with the Rangers since was signed as a free agent in July of 2019 and has a career total of 927 points across 321 goals and 606 assists.

The NHL Olympic roster freeze begins Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. ET and runs through Feb. 22.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!