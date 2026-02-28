Oilers Look to Extend Dominance Over Struggling Sharks

The Edmonton Oilers have owned the San Jose Sharks for the better part of two seasons. Today's game at SAP Center gives them another chance to prove it. Edmonton travels to San Jose looking to extend a seven-game winning streak against the Sharks that has seen them outscore San Jose 31-11.

Expand the sample size even further, and the dominance becomes absurd. The Oilers have won 15 of their last 16 games against the Sharks, outscoring them 71-29 in that span. The Sharks entered that stretch as a competitive opponent. They've left it as target practice for Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Sharks Spiraling

San Jose couldn't be in worse form heading into this matchup. The Sharks are mired in a four-game losing streak that was extended in a 4-1 defeat to the Calgary Flames. The Sharks took an early 1-0 lead when Tyler Toffoli scored in the second period, but they couldn't hold it.

Calgary responded with four unanswered goals to hand San Jose another deflating loss. The Sharks haven't beaten Edmonton since January 2024, and nothing about their current play suggests that drought will end tonight. But the Oilers are as hungry as they come.

Just last game, they demolished the Los Angeles Kings 8-1 to break their own four-game losing streak, which saw Leon Draisaitl score four points. The crushing 6-5 loss to the Anaheim Ducks is already weighing heavily on Edmonton. It was the Oilers' first game after the Olympic break.

Oilers Bounce Back Strong

But the Oilers squandered multiple two-goal leads against Anaheim before giving up the game-winner with 72 seconds remaining. Head coach Kris Knoblauch praised his team's ability to respond when it matters most.

"When things are on the line, and they need a bounce-back game, they usually respond really well," Knoblauch said.

The coach was pleased with how his team performed against Los Angeles after the disappointing loss.

"We were a little disappointed with how the previous games had gone, especially the one the night before in Anaheim, but I thought we played a really good game, scored some goals," he said. "But more importantly, I thought we checked really well."

Ty Emberson will look to continue finding success against his former team as the #Oilers visit the Sharks. We've got your game notes, presented by @FieldingWinery 🍷📝 #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/yx4hLVxlOk — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 28, 2026

Leon Draisaitl sits just three points away from tying Jari Kurri for third place in Oilers franchise history. Kurri finished his Edmonton career with 1,043 points, and Draisaitl is knocking on the door of matching that total. Given how dominant the Oilers have been against San Jose, this feels like the perfect opportunity for Draisaitl to reach the milestone.

Today's game also marks the first reunion between Macklin Celebrini and Connor McDavid since they played together for Team Canada at the Olympics. The two formed instant chemistry in Milan, with Celebrini thriving alongside McDavid on Canada's top line.

Now they're back to being opponents, with Celebrini trying to help the Sharks end their misery against Edmonton. The Oilers won the last meeting 4-3 in overtime on January 29 at Rogers Place. A win today would make it eight straight over San Jose and further cement their complete dominance of this matchup.

