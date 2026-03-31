Oilers Aim for Fourth Consecutive Victory Against Struggling Kraken

The Edmonton Oilers will attempt to extend their winning streak to four games tonight when they host the Seattle Kraken at Rogers Place.

Edmonton enters the contest riding momentum from three consecutive victories while chasing the Anaheim Ducks for the Pacific Division lead.

The homestand continues a critical stretch for the Oilers with just eight games remaining before the playoffs. Edmonton posted a 4-2 victory over Anaheim over the weekend to stay within striking distance of first place in the division standings.

Captain Connor McDavid recorded a goal and two assists against the Ducks to reach 124 points on the season. The performance extended his league-leading total while providing another reminder of his continued dominance despite the absence of star forward Leon Draisaitl.

Depth Scoring Provides Lift

The Oilers received crucial contributions from unexpected sources during their recent surge. Forwards Jack Roslovic and Matt Savoie each tallied three goals over the winning streak to provide offensive support beyond McDavid's continued production.

Roslovic also managed to reach the 20-goal plateau with his second-period marker against the Ducks. The milestone gives Edmonton five players with at least 20 goals this season, tying them for the most in the league.

Meanwhile, defenseman Evan Bouchard recorded his 65th assist to establish a new single-season career high. With 86 points this season, Hall of Famer Paul Coffey remains the only other blueliner in franchise history to reach that mark during a campaign.

Defensive Structure Becomes Priority

Head coach Kris Knoblauch emphasized the team's commitment to defensive simplicity following Saturday's victory. The Oilers deployed a structured approach that limited high-danger chances while generating transition opportunities through quick breakouts and smart positioning.

Goaltender Connor Ingram made 31 saves against Anaheim to improve his record to 7-4-1 since the Olympic break. The performance showcased the benefits of the defensive system as Edmonton blocked shots and protected the middle of the ice throughout the contest.

The #Oilers look to keep their winning ways going tonight as they close out their season series vs. Seattle. We've got your game notes, presented by @DirtyLaundryVin🍷📝 #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/BVmQzzVr3i — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 31, 2026

The Oilers went perfect on six penalty kill opportunities over their last two games. The special teams success highlighted the increased urgency and attention to detail that has defined their recent performances during this critical juncture of the season.

Kraken Desperate for Points

Seattle arrives in Edmonton fighting to remain in the Western Conference playoff picture. The Kraken sit two points behind Nashville for the final wild card position but hold two games in hand on the Predators. The visitors have struggled recently with a 5-9-2 record since the Olympic break.

Seattle dropped five of its last six contests, including a 3-2 shootout loss to Buffalo in their last game despite building an early two-goal advantage. Forward Bobby McMann has provided an offensive spark since his acquisition from Toronto at the trade deadline.

McMann scored his seventh goal in eight games with Seattle during the defeat to the Sabres. The Kraken have lost six consecutive games at Rogers Place. Edmonton holds an 8-2 record over the last 10 meetings between the Pacific Division rivals across all venues. Tonight gives them a chance to change this narrative.

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