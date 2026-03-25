Oilers' Connor McDavid Reaches Huge Double Milestones

The Edmonton Oilers captain delivered what was needed at the Delta Center. Connor McDavid netted two goals in Edmonton's 5-2 victory over the Utah Mammoth, simultaneously reaching the 400-goal plateau and 1,200-point milestone in the same contest during a pivotal moment in the playoff race.

McDavid became the 115th player in NHL history to score 400 career goals while joining Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux as the only players to reach 1,200 points faster. The dual achievement came at the perfect time for an Oilers squad desperately fighting to secure their postseason berth.

The victory improved Edmonton's record to 35-28-9 for 79 points, keeping them firmly in the Pacific Division playoff chase with 11 games remaining. Jack Roslovic also scored twice while Evan Bouchard recorded three assists in the dominant road performance that answered recent questions about the team's consistency.

Historic Pace Continues

McDavid reached 1,200 points in his 784th career game, trailing only Gretzky and Lemieux in the all-time rankings for fastest to the milestone. Gretzky needed just 504 games while Lemieux accomplished the feat in 593 contests, establishing an exclusive fraternity McDavid now joins.

The captain's first goal opened the scoring before he added his milestone marker later in the contest. His 400th career goal came in fewer games than most players in league history, cementing his status among the game's elite scorers despite playing in a lower-scoring era.

Matthew Savoie also found the back of the net for Edmonton as five different goal scorers contributed to the balanced offensive attack. The depth scoring proved crucial after Leon Draisaitl's extended absence forced other players into elevated roles throughout the lineup.

Playoff Picture Clarifies

The Oilers entered the game trailing Utah by three points in the standings. The regulation victory allowed Edmonton to leapfrog the Mammoth while maintaining realistic hopes of catching division leaders in the wide-open Pacific race.

McDavid addressed the team's precarious position before the milestone performance. He acknowledged the difficult season while emphasizing the importance of focusing on playoff qualification rather than looking ahead to potential postseason success that remains uncertain.

"We've got to get in first," McDavid said. "We've got 11 games left to secure our spot and it starts with a couple of big ones on the road."

He also bumped his stats to 118 points with his two goals, trailing Lightning's Nikita Kucherov by just two points now.

The Oilers answered that challenge emphatically with their most complete performance in weeks. Edmonton continues the road trip before returning home to face mounting pressure as the regular season enters its final stretch.

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