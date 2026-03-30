Golden Knights' Bold Coaching Move Puts Pressure on Oilers

The Vegas Golden Knights made a stunning decision yesterday by firing head coach Bruce Cassidy and replacing him with veteran John Tortorella. The move came with just eight games remaining in the regular season, and Vegas is solidly positioned for playoff contention in third place within the Pacific Division.

The timing and boldness of the decision immediately turned attention toward Edmonton. The Oilers have endured a turbulent campaign marked by inconsistent play and growing questions about head coach Kris Knoblauch's job security heading into the final stretch of games.

Cassidy won the Stanley Cup with Vegas in 2023 during his first season behind the bench. His dismissal despite championship credentials demonstrates how quickly organizations will act when they believe change is necessary regardless of past success or remaining schedule.

Vegas Sets Aggressive Precedent

The Golden Knights fired Cassidy after the team posted a 32-26-16 record through 74 games. Not only that, but Vegas has also lost four of its last five contests and was outscored 16-5 during that stretch, prompting general manager Kelly McCrimmon to make the drastic change.

The new man on the HC seat, Tortorella, last coached with Philadelphia before being dismissed in March 2025. But that doesn't mean that the 67-year-old lacks championship pedigree. He was the man who led Tampa Bay to its first championship in 2004 and remains a bench boss with 1,620 games under his belt.

The decision represents the fourth coaching change in Golden Knights franchise history since their 2017 expansion season. Vegas has missed the playoffs just once during that span and maintains aggressive standards for performance regardless of circumstances or timing.

Oilers Face Similar Questions

Edmonton has won its last three games to climb within three points of the division-leading Anaheim Ducks. But while the recent surge temporarily quieted criticism surrounding Knoblauch, underlying concerns about the team's performance throughout the season remain unresolved.

Captain Connor McDavid drew attention last week when he praised Lightning head coach Jon Cooper following a loss. McDavid called Tampa Bay perfectly coached and extremely well-organized, sparking speculation about his satisfaction with Edmonton's systems and structure.

Star forward Leon Draisaitl also publicly questioned the coaching staff before the Olympic break. Draisaitl stated the blame starts with the coaches when discussing the team's struggles, adding to the mounting pressure on Knoblauch and his assistants.

Cassidy Becomes Available Option

Cassidy immediately becomes the most attractive coaching candidate available entering the offseason. His .630 career winning percentage includes four 50-plus win seasons between his time in Boston and Vegas alongside the 2023 championship.

The Oilers hold an 83-point total that would place them five points outside a wild card berth if playing in the Eastern Conference. Edmonton remains in a playoff position thanks largely to a weak Pacific Division rather than its own strong performance throughout the campaign.

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