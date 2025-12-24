Oilers' Connor McDavid Back on Top of Scoring and MVP Race

For 35 or so games of the NHL season, there was a slight chance that Edmonton Oilers captain and superstar Connor McDavid would be held out of the running for the top individual awards. The five-time scoring champion and three-time MVP was outpaced in points by players like Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche and Macklin Celebrini of the San Jose Sharks.

Hopefully, they enjoyed their time on top because the Oilers' star is back. It took him 38 games, but McDavid's recent hot stretch has put him back in the hunt for the Art Ross Trophy and in the driver's seat of the Hart Trophy as the league's most valuable player.

McDavid has been red-hot over the past 11 games. He's locked in a scoring streak where he's registered 12 goals and 19 assists for an astounding 31 points. That streak was recently added to with a five-assist performance from the game's top player, and now he holds a six-point lead over MacKinnon for the scoring lead entering the NHL's winter holiday break.

Captain Connor

The past two seasons have been filled with trials and tribulations for McDavid and the Oilers. Despite immense talent and experience, Edmonton's fallen in back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals to the Florida Panthers.

That could deflate an organization, but McDavid is dragging his team back from the depths. After another tough start to the season, the Oilers are 7-2-1 in their last 10 contests. As a result, they've climbed into the top-three spots of the Pacific Division, tied with the Anaheim Ducks and Vegas Golden Knights in points.

Dec 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) skates with the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Super Speed Super Kills

McDavid's impact on the NHL is how he's revolutionized skating. His acceleration with the puck on his stick is mythical, and he continues to set the standard and precedent for dominant skating.

According to NHL EDGE, McDavid remains the league's fastest player. His top speed recorded this season is 24.61 miles per hour. No one has reached a faster speed this season.

Not only that, but no one exhibits the speed on such a regular basis like McDavid. NHL EDGE game data credits McDavid with 70 bursts of 22+ mph, 241 bursts of 20 to 22 mph, and 403 bursts of 18 to 20 mph. Each of those figures ranks first in the NHL.

He used that speed to carve up the Calgary Flames in that five-point performance, and it's the biggest weapon he has to destroy defenses.

He never left, but McDavid is back and on top. He's overtaken the scoring lead and he has the Oilers playing improved hockey. It's all the requirements needed to keep him leading the scoring and MVP races this season.

