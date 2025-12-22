Oilers' Connor McDavid Edges Past Avalanche Star for Scoring Lead
Connor McDavid is doing Connor McDavid things again. The Edmonton Oilers captain has taken over the NHL scoring lead with 62 points in 37 games, edging past Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon, who sits at 61 points.
What's most impressive isn't just that McDavid leads the league in scoring. It's how he got there. Over his last 10 games, McDavid has been absolutely unstoppable. He's recorded 12 goals and 14 assists for 26 points during that stretch, extending his point streak to 10 consecutive games.
Those are video game numbers that remind everyone why McDavid is in a class by himself. There's a reason people call him McJesus. When McDavid gets rolling like this, there's no stopping him. Opponents can game plan for him, they can shadow him with their best defensemen, they can try every trick in the book: but it's not working.
It doesn't matter. McDavid finds a way to produce at an elite level night after night. The 10-game point streak has been a masterclass in offensive dominance. Twelve goals in 10 games is an incredible scoring pace for any player. Add in 14 assists, and you're looking at production that's simply inevitable once McDavid hits his stride.
Reclaiming the Top Spot
McDavid and MacKinnon have been trading the scoring lead back and forth throughout the season. Both players are having exceptional years, but McDavid's recent surge has given him the edge. The one-point lead might seem slim, but the way McDavid is playing right now suggests he's not planning to give it back anytime soon.
What makes this run even more impressive is the timing. The Oilers needed their captain to step up during a crucial stretch of the season, and McDavid answered the call. Edmonton has won six of its last nine games, and McDavid's offensive explosion is a huge reason why.
The Best Player in the World
Performances like this are why McDavid is widely considered the best player on the planet. He can take over games in ways that no one else can. When he's playing at this level, defenders are helpless to stop him and goalies are left picking pucks out of their net.
The scoring race is far from over. MacKinnon isn't going anywhere, and there are other elite players having incredible seasons. But right now, Connor McDavid sits atop the NHL scoring leaders, and if his recent stretch is any indication, he's planning to stay there.
Twenty-six points in 10 games is the kind of dominance that wins Art Ross Trophies and Hart Trophies. McDavid is showing the hockey world once again why he's the standard by which all other players are measured. Meanwhile, the Oilers would be hoping that their captain maintains this pace through the second half of the season.
With their latest victory, the Oilers now stand third in the Pacific Division. While they are tied with the Golden Knights in points (42), Vegas has three games in hand. If the Oilers want to punch their way into the playoffs, they will need every bit of McJesus for their upcoming home stretch.
Deepanjan Mitra is an NHL-focused sports writer with over 1.5 years of experience delivering comprehensive ice hockey coverage across leading digital platforms. Currently contributing to Pro Football Sports Network (PFSN), he specializes in breaking news, trade deadline analysis, playoff narratives, and real-time game recaps across all 32 NHL teams. A passionate Florida Panthers and Colorado Avalanche fan, Deepanjan brings authentic enthusiasm to his professional coverage—from the Panthers' historic 2025 Stanley Cup run to the Avalanche's championship legacy. His work spans player rankings and team previews to deep-dive historical features on iconic playoff moments and legendary rivalries.