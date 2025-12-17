Connor McDavid Reflects on Oilers Star's 1000th Point

Some nights feel destined before the puck ever drops. Heading into Edmonton’s meeting with Pittsburgh, the buildup was impossible to ignore, and impossible to separate from the people involved.

The Oilers were trending upward, rediscovering their confidence and rhythm, while Leon Draisaitl stood one point away from a milestone reserved for the league’s elite. Across the rink, the Penguins arrived battered by a brutal losing streak and the growing weight of Sidney Crosby’s chase of Mario Lemieux.

Evgeni Malkin’s absence may have altered Pittsburgh’s look, but the star power remained undeniable. Anytime Crosby, McDavid and Draisaitl share the ice, the game feels bigger.

To make the matchup even more intriguing, Tristan Jarry and Stuart Skinner, recently traded for each other, were starting their first games with their new teams against their former squads, while Crosby sat just two points shy of a historic milestone, exactly 20 years to the day after Lemieux’s final NHL game.

A Milestone Earned For Draisaitl

The Oilers delivered offense early and often. Draisaitl reached 1,000 career points with a secondary assist on a Zach Hyman power-play goal (video below), becoming the first German-born player to hit the mark, and 103rd in NHL history. This also made the Edmonton Oilers the first team in NHL history to have five players score 1000 points.

LEON DRAISAITL!!! 1,000 CAREER POINTS FOR NO. 29 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/J36lc7nF2E — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 17, 2025

McDavid extending his point streak to seven games, while both him and Draisaitl ended the night with four points each. Hyman and Evan Bouchard also got a goal and an assist apiece as the Oilers rolled to a 6-4 win.

Crosby had an assist, moving within one point of Lemieux, but the night belonged to Draisaitl — not for how loudly the milestone arrived, but how naturally it fit. It was classic Leon: understated, efficient, devastating.

McDavid Praises Teammate’s Historic Achievement

In the postgame media scrum, McDavid reflected on Draisaitl joining the 1,000-point club and the unusual goaltending scenario with Jarry and Skinner. He spoke about the milestone with genuine admiration.

“... he’s just a special player. I can’t say enough good things. He does it each and every year on both sides of the rink. Really special, and it’s a special accomplishment. For him to get there so fast — I can’t say enough good things. As a person, he works his tail off. I see it firsthand every day. It’s not surprising for him to reach this accomplishment and reach it so quickly, with so many great years ahead of him.”

McDavid’s comments said a lot about both Draisaitl’s talent and his character. It wasn’t just about the points — it was about the relentless consistency, the dedication to improvement, and the unspoken leadership he provides on and off the ice.

He was also asked about the unusual and emotional circumstances of the night which made the game feel like it carried a significance that went beyond what the score or statistics could show.

Milestones like these are rarely solitary. They are built from years of preparation, shared experience, and mutual support. McDavid’s admiration underscores the respect teammates hold for one another when such achievements are reached.

We got Tristan Jarry playing for the Oilers in a Penguins mask, and Stuart Skinner playing for the Penguins in an Oilers mask... 😭😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/xsz5J6c0xK — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 17, 2025

Later in the interview, McDavid also talked about the unique situation in goal that night.

“I thought both goalies handled themselves well. It was a unique situation, probably a strange night for both guys. I thought they handled themselves just fine. Jars stood in there and made some big saves for us. I wish we shut it down for him better — we shouldn’t have given up four. Credit to Stu too, stepping in at a weird spot. I thought he made some good saves.”

McDavid’s reflections provided insight into the human side of hockey, including the pressures, the adjustments, the friendships, and the unexpected challenges that are not often talked about, showing how these elements shape the game as much as skill or talent. He emphasized professionalism and resilience, noting how both goalies adapted under circumstances that were anything but ordinary.

Milestones are never just numbers. They’re built from years of work, shared rooms, tough losses, and quieter sacrifices. On this night, when Draisaitl had etched his name into history, all of it came together, creating a truly memorable milestone.

