Connor McDavid Calls Pacific Division a Pillow Fight

The NHL has always been a league of balance, but this season has shifted that perception. Some divisions have turned into nightly gauntlets, where every game feels like a playoff preview. Others haven’t been able to keep pace.

Nowhere is that contrast more clear than in 2025–26.

The Central Division has become a powerhouse. With the Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, and Minnesota Wild all sitting among the league’s top 5 teams — especially after the Quinn Hughes trade — it’s a division filled with three legit Stanley Cup contenders.

Out East, the playoff picture is just as intense. The wild card race has turned into a crowded fight, with teams like the Montreal Canadiens, Pittsburgh Penguins, Columbus Blue Jackets, Boston Bruins, New York Islanders, Detroit Red Wings, Ottawa Senators, and Philadelphia Flyers all packed within a narrow point range.

And then there’s the Pacific Division, which hasn’t just struggled to keep up — it’s taken a hit to its reputation.

McDavid Says Pacific Division Is a “Pillow Fight”

After a 5–2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, in which he scored the 399th goal of his career (video below), Connor McDavid spoke openly in the postgame media scrum.

When asked about staying in the race despite inconsistent results, and the benefit of playing in a forgiving division, McDavid had a candid response:

"Yeah, obviously we're fortunate to play in this division. A lot of teams are fortunate to play in this division. It's a bit of a pillow fight right now, but yeah, thankful obviously to not have lost any ground. That being said, we got to find a way to win some games here on the road. Two big ones obviously against Utah and Vegas. And we got to make some ground too. So, mega challenge ahead."

It’s not often that a player of McDavid’s stature puts it that plainly. But that’s part of what makes the comment stand out. There’s no exaggeration, no attempt to dress it up. Just a straightforward assessment of where things stand, and the numbers back it up.

Right now, the Pacific Division has just one team above 80 points — the Anaheim Ducks, sitting at 82. Compare that to the rest of the league, and the gap becomes obvious.

The Central has three teams over 90 points, while the Metropolitan and Atlantic each have four teams with at least 85.

In fact, several teams battling for wild-card spots in the Eastern Conference would be leading the Pacific Division outright if they played out west. That’s how tight the East is and how open things feel in the Pacific.

Do Pacific Teams Measure Up Against Top Competition?

That question has already started to follow some of the Pacific’s top teams.

The Vegas Golden Knights, for example, spent much of the season leading the division before being overtaken by Anaheim. On paper, they’ve looked like a contender. But their struggles against top-tier opponents have led to growing skepticism.

When teams don’t consistently face elite competition, it becomes harder to gauge how good they really are. The regular season offers fewer measuring-stick games, fewer moments where contenders prove themselves against the best.

None of this takes away from the talent in the Pacific Division. Teams still have elite players, high-end skill, and the ability to win games.

But compared to the rest of the league, the competition in the Pacific feels different.

McDavid’s “pillow fight” comment wasn’t meant to dismiss the division — it was meant to describe it. And in doing so, he highlighted something the numbers have been showing all season.

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